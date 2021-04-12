The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation announced grants to support the communities of northwest North Dakota to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, individuals, businesses and others donated thousands of dollars to the NWNDCF’s Relief Fund, and through nearly $90,000 of grants, the foundation supported communities, nonprofit organizations, hospitals, day cares, and food efforts within the region. The remaining money in the Relief Fund will be used to support community recovery efforts.
“As a regional Community Foundation, we work to serve and strengthen communities across Williams, Divide, McKenzie, and Mountrail Counties every day,” Ward Koeser, President of the NWNDCF Board of Directors, said. “Our Community Recovery Mini-Grants are directed specifically toward small, quick-action projects that will enhance or help communities as they move toward recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
The maximum grant award is $2,500 for specific projects, and eligible recipients of grant funds are nonprofits; governmental agencies; and unincorporated community groups with an appropriate fiscal sponsor. The mini-grants might provide project support for shopping local initiatives, outdoor enhancements like seating or other amenities, artistic enhancement of community spaces, a specific community event, and more. The application deadline is May 14, and projects need to be completed before the end of the year.
“Through this funding allocation, we are hoping to invest in physical reminders of the strength and resilience of northwest North Dakota through the creative efforts of the region’s residents,” said Koeser.
More information about the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation, including the Community Recovery Mini-Grant application, can be found at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org.