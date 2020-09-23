North Dakota’s fatality rate is one-third the nation’s and its unemployment rate is sixth lowest, Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday, all of which, he added, has been done with a “light touch” of government.
“With this approach, while we still feel good about where we are in terms of low fatalities, open schools and open businesses, we do have an increase in active cases in North Dakota, and then today we passed a very somber milestone, which is the 200 deaths of North Dakotans.”
Too many of the cases, Burgum added, have come from nursing home facilities. Ten of North Dakota's 214 facilities have 10 or more cases, and that is prompting him to make some changes to prioritize that population.
Among the changes, Burgum said, will be moving tests from long-term care facilities up to first in line, instead of the current protocol, which has been first-come, first-served.
That should speed up the results to a 24-hour turnaround for those tests, as opposed to the current turnaround of 48 hours for tests in general.
Likewise, contact tracing for long-term care facilities will be prioritized first.
Another change, Burgum said, will be to have EMTs and other first responders collecting test swabs. That will free up about 200 nurses for other tasks such as providing backup to nursing homes.
Disinfection systems are also being looked at, particularly for some of the older facilities.
Meanwhile, new tests that cost only $5 and that provide highly accurate results within 15 minutes are on their way to North Dakota. These are a new “arrow in the quiver” Burgum suggested for tracking COVID-19 in long-term and congregate living facilities.
“We will put together a team that will focus on how we use this new tool,” Burgum said.
A potential use might be assuring that visitors to a facility are negative on the spot, before they are allowed entry.
“We are doing (these things) because protecting the vulnerable is our top priority,” Burgum said.
Burgum added that the increased number of cases in long-term care reflect a general increase in the community spread where the facilities with outbreaks are located.
He urged everyone in communities where COVID-19 spread is high to really think about the situation and “find your why" when it comes to adopting coronavirus measures to slow the spread. That could be a loved one who is vulnerable or a health care worker, or just thinking in general about those who face increased risks due to COVID-19.
Burgum said Internet memes suggesting fatality rates are only one quarter of 1 percent are wrong and are underestimating the risk.
“Just under 3 percent of the people in the U.S. who have contracted COVID have died, and, in North Dakota, it's about 1 percent of those people who have contracted it have died,” he said. "We've done all of this saving lives and livelihoods with a light touch of government, a strong emphasis on personal responsibility."
The lower percentage in North Dakota reflects the effort to protect vulnerable populations, Burgum suggested, adding that the White House specifically mentions North Dakota as among the best in the nation in finding asymptomatic cases and thus preventing the spread to nursing homes.
"That is direct from the White House," Burgum said.
The rate of fatalities does change dramatically for ages above 70, however, as Burgum has previously reported. Based on North Dakota cases only, the death rate in the 70 to 79 age group is around 14 percent, and goes up even more for those 80 and older.