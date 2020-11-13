CHI St. Alexius Health Williston is honoring its nurses with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The quarterly award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate care that nurses provide patients and families every day.
The DAISY Award recipient for this quarter is Cristina Babic, RN, from CHI's Craven Hagen Primary Care Clinic. CHI said Babic’s nomination letters make note of “how comforting she is to all patient’s she serves" and how she is "serving with a Godly mission." One nomination letter from a pediatric patient and their guardian states how Babic’s compassion and skill made their dreaded shot day so much easier on the family.
“I dislike shots, A LOT! Your shots I didn’t even feel. I did not cry and I am proud of myself. Thank you for being a shot nurse,” the 11 year old wrote in the letter.
Co-workers and peers describe Babic as a team player and someone who brings joy and laughter to the facility, as well as being a positive role model for many.
The DAISY Foundation is a non-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Barnes died in 1999 at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.
The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the awards, thanking nurses for the profound difference they make in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston. Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations attended by the Honoree’s colleagues, patients, and visitors.
Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an "Extraordinary Nurse." Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do." said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation. "The kind of work the nurses at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
Chief Nursing Officer Lorrie Antos said “We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program. Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org