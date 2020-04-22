The state’s capacity for analyzing COVID-19 tests is about to take a dramatic leap forward.
Major General Alan Dohrmann, who is leading the state’s unified command center for COVID-19, said the state has hired nine new laboratory professionals and purchased six more pieces of analysis equipment.
That will make it possible to analyze 1,800 tests per day. Another five pieces of equipment on order will take that capacity to 3,000 after that.
North Dakota, meanwhile, now has enough materials to test anyone with symptoms who wants to be tested, Gov. Doug Burgum said, and, in fact, it is vital that more tests get done.
“If we’re going to meet our goals, we need to test more people,” Burgum said. “So if you are symptomatic, go get a test. You can help us reopen by getting tested.”
Another step citizens can take to help the state reopen is to download the CARE19 app, now also available to Android phone users. The free app is anonymous. It works by assigning random numbers to users and then tracking their movements over GPS. If a users was in close proximity to another user who tests positive for COVID-19, users will get an alert letting them know they were potentially exposed.
North Dakota is also pursuing serology testing capacity, Dohrmann added. Abbot is working on validation testing for a rapid test that can detect antibodies to coronavirus in 15 minutes or less. This capability will be brought on line as soon as possible.
It will help identify those who already have had coronavirus, and thus may have at least some immunity to it. That can help the state develop a picture of what its herd immunity looks like.
North Dakota reported one more death from COVID-19 in its daily briefing, a man in his 40s with underlying health conditions from Cass County.
That is the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in North Dakota so far.
“We again recognize that while the elderly are at an increased risk, individuals are at an increased risk regardless of age depending on underlying conditions,” Burgum said.
North Dakota added 35 new confirmed cases of coronavirus to its tally. The rate of positives was 5.8 percent.
In all, the state has done 15,589 tests, with 679 confirmed positives, which gives it a cumulative rate of 4.4 percent. That puts it in the top 10 per capita for testing rates in the nation, and the fifth lowest for rate of positives.
The state now haas 436 active and confirmed cases. Six more people were hospitalized, the biggest single-day jump, and 14 in all have died.
Burgum noted that the data shows the state has more than doubled the number of active cases since April 15, when the state announced it would extend its business restrictions and closures to April 30.
The number of days to hospitalization after a positive confirmation ranges from 6 to 13 days, he added. These data points suggest the state’s hospitalization rate is set to take a jump.
“We want to remind everyone to remain confident that the strong health care system in North Dakota has plenty of capacity to serve patients with hospitalizations,” Burgum said.
The state has 2,098 beds available in its Tier 1, or existing capacity, and can surge to 4,759 beds in Tier 2. If it stands up field hospitals in locations across the state, it can add 4,000 more beds.
Questions about how many of these beds in the West continue to remain unanswered. Local hospitals have referred questions about COVID-19 care for the West to the state’s Joint Information Center, which so far has not been able to provide much information about how many beds are in Tier 2 or 3 in the West.