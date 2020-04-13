North Dakota’s rate of positive cases jumped a couple of percentage points in Monday’s reporting, largely due to weekend testing in Mountrail County, identified in previous news conferences as a COVID-19 “hot spot.”
North Dakota confirmed 23 more cases of COVID-19 out of 431 tests, a 5.9 percent rate of positives. The rolling, seven-day average has been hovering at around 3 percent.
Gov. Doug Burgum said the jump was because testing focused to a greater degree on those who had been identified as a close contact to someone with COVID-19.
“Forty percent (of those tested) were people we invited through contact tracing,” Burgum said. “That’s the reason why we came up with a higher percentage of positives. It was a more target rich environment for testing.”
Sixty-nine of the individuals also had to be retested Monday, due to one of the older machines malfunctioning, Burgum added.
In all, North Dakota added 23 new cases of coronavirus to its tally, bringing it to 331 confirmed cases, and 40 hospitalizations. Of those, 127 have recovered and eight have died. That brings the number of active confirmed case to around 200, and the number still hospitalized to 13.
Burgum did report during the news conference that one more person has died. That individual, was in their 80s and had underlying health conditions. The death will be reflected in Tuesday’s report.
The new COVID-19 cases included six from Mountrail County, all age 40 or less. Most of the new cases were from Cass County, which recorded nine cases. There were also two from neighboring McKenzie County. The remaining cases were scattered.
Notably, there were also two individuals testing positive in the 10 to 19 age group. One of those was an individual from Mountrail County who had been identified as a household contact. The other was from McKenzie County, also a household contact.
“If someone between 10 and 19 got tested, it was because you had symptoms and someone was worried about you,” Burgum said, pointing out that while the disease might be riskier for those who are elderly or have underlying conditions, that doesn’t mean young people can’t get it. Not only can they potentially suffer serious consequences, they could also spread it to others who face even greater risk of harm.
The state does not report numbers for any cases where individuals have put down a different state for a mailing address. Since the West has a large contingent of two-week on, two-week off workers, that makes it difficult to know the true picture of COVID-19 infections in the West.
Burgum talked briefly about surge planning, but there were few new details. The plans include standup, field hospitals in both Bismarck and Fargo, referred to as Tier 3. There was no mention of whether and where there will be Tier 3 locations in the West.
Tier 3 locations will be used if the state’s existing surge capacity, or Tier 2, is exceeded. Burgum has put the number of beds for Tier 2 at around 2,600. Tier 1, which is existing hospital capacity is around 2,098 statewide.
“Fargo’s VA has tripled the number of medical beds,” Burgum mentioned at one point during the conference.
There was still no mention of how much bed space exists where in the state, or how care will be handled if the capacity in northwestern cities like Williston are exceeded, where some estimates say close to 35,000 people are living.
Williston’s CHI St. Alexius was licensed for just 25 critical care beds prior to the coronavirus outbreak. The state’s Department of Health website lists Williams County as having just 13 ventilators.
The state’s Joint Information Center has been asked to confirm whether the number of ventilators is up-to-date, but has said they cannot release that information until the state’s surge planning is completed.
“But, as we covered before and you saw in the data, the 13 hospitalizations, the work we are doing to flatten the curve and preserve hospital capacity has worked,” Burugm said, again indicating the goal is to avoid using Tier 3 locations all together.
“We don’t expect to need (Tier 3 capacity), but it is our responsibility to protect the health and safety of citizens and prepare for worst case scenarios,” he said, adding he is confident the state will have the health care capacity it needs if there is a surge. “I want to assure North Dakotans, if you need a high level of care that you will get it inside one of our existing facilities, and these minimal facilities would be a very unlikely scenario,” he said.
A reporter asked if Burgum would be releasing the state’s modeling in Tuesday’s conference. The governor said he was not certain of that. There are drawbacks to modeling, he pointed out, and it is an “inexact science,” a bit like predicting the weather.
Burgum also encouraged community leaders to start thinking about what the “new normal,” once things in the state begins to open up again, should look like.
“There’s nothing that says we can count on this disappearing for summer,” Burgum said.
Burgum has said he envisions a “strike force” approach being used when an outbreak is identified, to come in and rapidly test and identify those who need to quarantine. That could leave others who test negative, or who already have antibodies, free to continue working.
“Everyone has to think about how to do it differently, until we have a vaccine,” he said.