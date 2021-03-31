The state crossed a milestone for COVID-19 vaccination this week, the same week it opened up vaccine appointments to the general public.
As of Tuesday, March 30, more than a quart of of North Dakotans — 151,362 people, or 26% of the population — are up to date on the vaccine. That includes people who have gotten the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, as well as those who have gotten both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
So far, 232,696 people, or 40% of the state, has gotten at least one dose.
The Pfizer vaccine is the most prevalent, with 214,219 doses administered. There have been 174,618 doses of the Moderna vaccine administered and 10,193 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
In Williams County, there have been 8,733 doses of vaccine administered so far. Twenty-two percent of residents have gotten at least one dose and 13% are up-to-date.
In McKenzie County, there have been 2,744 doses of vaccine given, with 23.5% of residents getting at least one dose and 14% up-to-date on coverage.
The state has enrolled more than 400 providers in its vaccine distribution network. Of those, 15 are in Williams County and there are four each in Divide and McKenzie counties.
Even as more people get vaccinated, COVID-19 cases are increasing. As of Tuesday, there were 1,140 active cases, a far cry from the 10,247 active cases in November, the worst the state saw.
It is slightly more than twice the 559 active cases reported on Feb. 28, the lowest point since the surge in the fall.
The 14-day average positive test rate has also increase, and was 4.2% on Tuesday, the highest it’s been since mid January.
Hospitalizations remain low, with 19 people in the hospital because of COVID-19, three of whom are in the ICU. That’s down from about 100 hospitalizations at the beginning of the year.
There have been 1,466 deaths from people who were diagnosed with COVID-19, with the vast majority — 927 — coming among those 80 and older. More than 400 more came from those between 60 and 79, 164 from people in their 60s and 271 from people in their 70s.
Of those who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, 1,209 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 244 list another cause and 13 are still pending.