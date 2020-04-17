North Dakota’s COVID-19 curve appears to be on its way up, Gov. Doug Burgum said, with the state reporting 46 new cases on Friday — the highest to date.
The rate of positives was 7.2 percent, which is pulling the state average from around 3 percent to almost 4. The trend knocks North Dakota from its position as second lowest in rate of coronavirus cases per thousand to third lowest, just behind Hawaii, who is first, and now Alaska.
Burgum said part of North Dakota’s higher rate can be attributed to the more targeted testing the state is now doing. A rapid-response team now zeroes in on any mini-outbreaks of coronavirus at businesses or nursing homes to quickly identify and quarantine those who have caught coronavirus and their close contacts.
Eighteen of the cases reported on Friday from Thursday’s testing were under 40, Burgum said. One of those was under age 10, and another under age 20. There have been nine deaths and 47 hospitalizations in all. Sixteen are now hospitalized and there area 267 active cases.
Friday’s report, which are Thursday numbers, includes an outbreak of 13 new cases associated with Eventide senior living in Fargo, where Burgum said the state’s rapid response team has met with the administration and is working to contain the outbreak. It is not known how many were workers or patients.
“We had a strategic meeting today to talk about how we can amp up the resources to protect all those who are in long-term care,” Burgum said, noting that improved protection for those in congregate living is among his eight criteria for re-opening the state.
That criteria and others still stand, Burgum said.
“Even though our executive orders expire on April 30, we are gong to be driven by data, not by the calendar, because the virus has no awareness of the calendar we use.”
Those eight criteria include more robust testing capacity and contact tracing, effective rapid-response teams to isolate and quarantine new cases quickly, continued adequate health care capacity in terms of hospital beds and equipment, new “COVID” etiquette for businesses and others, and plans for dealing with any resurgence of COVID-19 this fall or this winter.
“Historically, when you have something this contagious, it doesn’t just go away,” Burgum said. “It can come back, and we have to be ready for that.”
Burgum pushed back a little on those calling to re-open the state now.
“We have to understand the reason we had low numbers is because we have had such high compliance relative to individual responsibility,” Burgum said.
That said, the governor is also taking many requests from sectors he hasn’t ordered closed for aa re-opening.
“All aspects of agriculture, health care, energy, there was no mandatory closure for any of those sectors,“ Burgum said. “If they want to be open, running today as they are, they are free to do so using their COVID etiquette.”
Schools, too, Burgum added, are still running, albeit remotely.
As far as the targeted restrictions on restaurants and bars and the closure of health clubs and movie theaters, Burgum said those businesses should be looking at how they will operate going forward, with “new North Dakota smart etiquette.”
Burgum also signed an additional executive order to align its Medicaid and Medicare procedures to streamlined procedures the federal government has now approved. He also announced a donation from the North Dakota Mill and Elevator of 40,000 pounds of wheat that will be distributed to food banks and tribal entities across the state.