North Dakota will not, after all, issue an emergency order declaring oil produced at a loss a waste, but it will hold a public hearing to gather input on the impacts of such an order.
The hearing doesn’t mean the state is necessarily favoring the idea, NDIC commissioners stressed during an emergency meeting Tuesday, April 21, but is due diligence in considering all options for dealing with an historic glut of oil brought on by both coronavirus demand destruction and an international price war that many believe was aimed at killing American shale industries.
North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, on a telephonic emergency meeting of the North Dakota Industrial Commission Tuesday, April 21, said the ramifications of such orders are not only complex but could have many unintended consequences.
That is particularly so for the midstream companies that have so recently sunk hundreds of millions of dollars into infrastructure on promises that oil companies would buy a certain amount of space on the lines and in the gas processing plants if built.
While North Dakota has used such orders in the past, the use was decades ago. It predates many market structures that now exist, including oil futures, which is where Monday’s historic rout was centered.
WTI futures contracts for May fell to -$37.63 dollars on Monday, reflecting lack of storage for barrels of light sweet crude. Anyone holding a futures contract for May once it expired would have to take delivery of those barrels — something futures traders don’t generally do. That left buyers paying others to take the futures off their hands, rather than accept delivery. That is what drove prices down into negative territory.
Helms called it “15 minutes of terror” for the WTI market, but he doesn’t believe it signals that it’s time yet for the NDIC to declare production at prices below cost a waste just yet. Instead, he recommended the Industrial Commission continue to watch the situation, and see how June futures are shaping up for both Brent and WTI.
A public hearing can be held to gather input on the ramifications, so that if such an order has to be made it can be made quickly, with as much information as possible.
North Dakota Industrial Commissioners also talked about pro-ration, which is something Texas and Oklahoma are also discussing.
There, too, the statutes also haven’t been used in many decades, Helms said, and are likely out-of-sync with federal regulations. Staff for the Texas Railroad Commission have been directed to study the matter, Helms said, which is something North Dakota could also do, in case action becomes necessary.
But, Helms added, he doesn’t believe it’s the right approach.
Well waivers the state has recently authorized are already allowing industry to voluntarily shut in uneconomic wells, Helms said. The state has received waivers for 5,000 some wells, amounting to an estimated 295,000 to 300,000 barrels per day drop in production.
Considering the state has spent the past three and one half years trying to incentivize building out of pipelines and gas plants, Helms said an emergency waste order might be a significant disincentive for future capital investment in the state.
Helms said there are multi-state meetings coming up to discuss the matter and what it means in terms of national security. And there may also be some federal programs to help the industry cover certain problems.
Among these, Helms suggested, could be a program to assist companies in turning wells back on, once the situation has normalized.
Turning a well off and then back on again is not as simple as flipping a switch, Helms explained. Rods can part, and other problems can develop.
“There’s a lot of mechanical work that has to take place to make sure the wells are safe,” Helms said.
He estimates the process will cost $50,000 or so per well, for a total of $250 million for what’s been shut in so far.
Another element the state should consider is what it can do with stimulus funding to keep the oilfield service industry viable in North Dakota.
Gov. Doug Burgum said he is in favor of using funds to help industry restart wells. The state doesn’t yet have clear guidance on what its stimulus funds can be used for. Only that it must be COVID-related.