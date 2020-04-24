North Dakota will be going big on serology tests. It has placed an order for 140,000 of the tests used to detect antibodies in the bloodstream of those who’ve already had coronavirus and recovered.
That will bring the state’s total number of tests on order to 150,000, which Gov. Doug Burgum said is one test for every five North Dakotans.
“A serology test can be done very simply,” Burgum said. ‘And that could allow you to have more freedoms in terms of going back to work.”
The kits will cost $25 each, and will be reimbursable using funds the state has received from the federal government.
The serology tests are a key component to a North Dakota smart restart, Burgum said, and are central to plans for safely getting all parts of North Dakota’s economy moving again.
North Dakota reported 39 new cases of confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, April 24, bringing its total number of active confirmed cases to 448, a new high. There have been 15 deaths, and 17 remain hospitalized.
Burgum said he is still shooting for May 1 to lift targeted restrictions on bars, restaurants, cafes, and personal care businesses like hair salons and barber shops. But, that will also still depend on the state having certain capabilities in place. Among these is wide spread testing capacity, as well as an indication that cases are trending downward, not upward.
“May 1 is not a magic date for North Dakota when the virus decides to go away,” Burgum said, noting that others states who are also looking to reopen are doing so in measured, gradual ways.
“The virus is still here,” he said. “And there’s no cure for it.”
Lifting restrictions will mean more transmissable moments, Burgum pointed out. For that, the state has to be ready with rapid response testing and contact tracing, so that any new outbreaks can be shut down before they become too overwhelming for the health care system.
North Dakota continues to be the sixth lowest state in terms of the number of positives versus testing amounts, and it is in the top 10 as far as tests per capita.
Staying in that top 10 spot, Burgum said, will be challenging, but continues to be his goal.
Meanwhile, the governor also has teams working on how to kickstart North Dakota’s economy, to try and more quickly recover from the economic consequences efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus have caused.
Among these, the state has implemented its own version of the PPP program. It will kick in to help cover businesses after the federal program’s funding is exhausted, and may help cover some areas that the federal program is missing.
For the federal program, for example, a business had to have started in 2019 to qualify. The state’s program uses Feb. 15 as its date, instead. So a business that happened to start this year just before the crisis can get some assistance from the state to keep going.
Help from ‘SELF’
The Small Employer Loan Fund (SELF) will provide a loan of up to $50,000 to small businesses with a full-time employee equivalent (FTE) of 10 employees or less. These loans may be used for working capital, recurring expenses and replenishing inventory. Business owners will work with their local lender to access the program. The loan has a maximum term of 10 years and a fixed interest rate of 1%, with deferral of loan payments for up to six months.
The COVID-19 PACE Recovery Program (CPRP) will provide a loan of up to $5 million for businesses of less than 500 employees and a loan of up to $10 million for businesses with more than 500 employees. Loan payments may be deferred for up to six months, at which time the loan will term out with up to a 10-year amortization. The interest rate on the loan will be bought down by BND to 1% for a period of time, with a maximum buydown of $500,000. Business owners will access the program through their local lender. Unlike other PACE program offerings from BND, there is no community match required.
The programs will begin April 29, and applications must be received by November 30.
Through a combination of the Coronavirus Relief Fund and the Bank of North Dakota’s accumulated and undivided profits, the Industrial Commission will make $200 million available for interest buydown and $50 million for low-interest loans. The buydown will be leveraged to provide up to $2 billion in low interest loans.
One key thing to note, Burgum said, is that the matching funds normally required of the local economic development will not be required. Instead, that is being handled through federal funding the state has received.
Burgum is also working on a plan to accelerate construction of highway projects in North Dakota and plans to put $400 million into projects this construction season.
This is a favorable time to contract, Burgum pointed out. When the economy isn’t booming, labor and materials are less expensive, and more work can be done for less money.
Meanwhile, the additional jobs created by the additional roadwork could help the more than 61,000 or so people who suddenly became unemployed as result of the coronavirus pandemic, and want to keep going in North Dakota.
Burgum also issued a flood emergency declaration Friday, and said that more than $700 million in infrastructure damage has already been done by overland flooding. He believes it is likely the state will be eligible for a Presidential Disaster Declaration.