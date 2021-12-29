Individuals who have been fully vaccinated and boosted no longer need to quarantine following exposure to COVID-19, but should wear a mask for 10 days after being exposed, according to new health department guidance.
North Dakota is updating its COVID-19 quarantine guidance following changes in CDC recommendations, which have dropped the quarantine time from 10 to five days for virtually everyone else, so long as the person is asymptomatic or has improving symptoms and is fever-free without medication for 24 hours as of day five.
Individuals should wear a well-fitting mask while around others for five days after quarantining to prevent transmission of COVID-19 to others.
This recommendation includes those who have had a positive COVID-19 test and those exposed to someone with COVID-19, as well as those who either are not vaccinated or are past the timeframe for a booster shot and not yet boosted.
In the event a five-day quarantine is not feasible, the guidance is for that person to wear a mask while around others for 10 days after exposure.
The updated guidance is based on research that shows COVID-19 transmission, including the new variant, Omicron, occurs early in the illness, from 1 to 2 days before symptoms appear to two to three days after.
"SARS‑CoV‑2, the virus that we have come to know as COVID-19 is a novel, or new virus and we have been learning about it in close to real time as scientists and epidemiologists around the world gather data and examine patterns of transmission and trends,” said NDDoH Disease Control and Forensic Pathology Section Chief Kirby Kruger. “As more is understood about the disease, protocols and recommendations are being updated. These recent updates reflect what is known about how the virus spreads and helps us all understand better how we can take protective actions.”
Omicron has been driving a jump in infections nationwide, with more than 265,000 new COVID-19 case per day. On Wednesday, the U.S. surpassed the previous January peak for COVID-19 cases, setting a single-day record of just over 512,000 reported cases. That figure included a reporting backlog from the holiday weekend. Omicron has been confirmed in North Dakota, a little over a week ago. The cases did not involve any travel and were indicative of community spread.
“The omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director. “CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”
While Omicron appears to be more infectious than Delta, the rate of severe cases appears to be lower based on data so far. But, since the rate of infection is so much greater, Omicron can still cause an increase in the number of hospitalizations, through sheer numbers.
Lab studies have shown that the available vaccines continue to show some effectiveness against even the Omicron variant, public health officials say. Most hospitalizations also continue to be occurring for unvaccinated individuals, based on North Dakota's hospitalization data.
Vaccinations remain the best way to prevent a severe case, including from the Omicron variant, NDDoH Immunization Program Director Molly Howell said.
“Recent studies indicate that vaccine effectiveness against infection for two doses of an mRNA vaccine is approximately 35%, but that effectiveness increases to 75% with a COVID-19 vaccine booster," she said. “Immunity, whether from infection or vaccine, wanes over time. Vaccines and booster doses have historically been used successfully to limit other viruses like measles and polio. Vaccines and booster doses are once again important as we seek to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”