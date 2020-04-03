Testing in North Dakota so far has been limited to those who have symptoms, and or contact history or underlying health conditions, but this weekend the state will be trialing surveillance testing in two areas with the lowest rates of transmission.
The project is part of an effort to add to the knowledge base of the nation when it comes to areas with low spread of coronavirus, Gov. Doug Burgum said, and could also be integral to speeding the return of people to their jobs and a new normal.
“This is not happening anywhere else in the country at any scale,” Gov. Doug Burgum said, who added that the state had been successful in “proactively acquiring” additional testing materials for the project.
The two testing locations are Gladstone, which is located in Stark County, and Amidon, which is located in Slope county. Everyone in Slope County is being invited to show up in Amidon, and everyone in the Gladstone Fire District is being invited to show up in Gladstone, for a drive-through test for COVID-19.
“What we learn there could help counties in North Dakota and all over the western Untied States,” Burgum said.
Residents of the pilot test communities will be notified of the testing opportunity via a reverse 911 message. Those taking the test will not have to leave their vehicles for the test, and will get results within 24 to 48 hours, along with further instructions.
Burgum said he will have about 10 individuals from the National Guard on hand to direct traffic in those communities.
“This is not a military operation,” Burgum said, hoping to forestall rumors about their presence in those communities. “This is a health operation with their assistance. It is nothing related to a quarantine or to restricting movement.”
Burgum has said that faster, better testing is going to be an integral part of safely getting people back to work, and suggested that a supply chain for that is being worked on.
“This is a proof of concept to help us guide and shape further testing on focused populations,” he said. “If it works here in these smaller populations, then we may be bringing it to the larger metro areas, again as a way to help us be more focused. We’re doing this because we have to develop the testing protocols and approaches that allow us, after the peak, to get people back into the workforce, and widespread testing is going to be one of the tools that allows us to move forward.”
Meanwhile, the state confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19, which brings North Dakota’s total to 173 confirmed cases. There was one more hospitalization, bringing the number of serious cases to 29. The state lists 55 people as recovered, while three people so far have died.
In all, 5,798 tests have been completed, including 818 on Wednesday, which is the most tests yet within a 24-hour period since testing began.
Evictions were also addressed during the state’s daily news conference on coronavirus developments.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen said the court has suspended residential eviction proceedings.
Property managers and landlords can still send tenants notices of their intention to evict them, but the actual eviction cannot occur without a court hearing.
“Without that hearing, there cannot be a forcible removal of a tenant,” Jensen said. “We have taken that action, and we think it is very appropriate. So at this point, with regard to removal of a tenant, no additional action is necessary.”
Burgum acknowledged he has been hearing a lot about evictions from constituents during the COVID-19 crisis, and agreed that stable housing is a factor that contributes to health and well being. He encouraged those who are having difficulty making rent or mortgage payments to talk to their landlords about their situation and try to make arrangements with them, such as paying some of the rent now and the rest later.
He also suggested they make sure they have applied for benefits they may qualify for under the CARES act, among them expanded unemployment.
Members of the Democratic-NPL party, however, released a statement that said the steps taken by North Dakota do not go far enough.
Without a moratorium, rental fees and penalties will continue to accrue, the statement said, putting people who have lost jobs through no fault of their own at high risk for debt long after the disaster is over.
Additionally, allowing landlords to still post eviction notices is confusing some tenants into believing they must leave the premises, all at a time when everyone is being encouraged to stay inside.
“After weeks of calls by distressed renters making eviction the number one issue he’s heard about, it’s great to hear the governor finally addressing them directly and encouraging landlords to give flexibility,” said Democratic-NPL Chairwoman Kylie Oversen. “While he says the economic programs are soon to come, people are already facing potential eviction, and rental fees can still pile up. The analysis we heard today, though, shows a lack of understanding of what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck, and we encourage the governor to take concrete action. Words aren’t enough.”
North Dakota also released guidance for employers who have workers coming in from out of state to work in seasonal jobs for agriculture, construction, and other sectors.
The state wants any such workers entering the state to fill out the travel survey at health.nd.gov/travel-survey, and self-quarantine for 14 days.
Employers should provide workers entering the state with essentials while quarantined, such as food, cleaning products, sanitizer, toothpaste and toiletries, and should monitor the health and welfare of any quarantined employees before they are released to work.
Everyday preventive measures should also continue to be followed, such as maintaining social distance, avoiding contact with people who are sick, covering coughs and sneezes, frequently washing hands with soap and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
Burgum also signed an executive order allowing the State Board of Respiratory Care to grant temporary provisional licenses to respiratory care therapists and practitioners who have held a license within the past five years. The measure could increase the number of available workers by a few hundred, Burgum indicated.