Getting the state to 8,000 coronavirus tests per day will take more than the state lab alone to achieve, Gov. Doug Burgum said on Tuesday, but will be an important component of readiness for the fall, when many students will be returning to college campuses.
“To get from 5,000 to 8,000, we have to spread the labor pool around,” Burgum said, pointing out that doing 8,000 tests per day won’t be helpful if it means that the turnaround time becomes too slow.
Among the resources the state will be looking to is the NDSU veterinary laboratory, as well as out-of-state testing labs, to keep expanding its testing capacity without increasing the wait time for results.
University students, meanwhile, are all being encouraged to participate in COVID-19 surveillance testing ahead of a return to campuses in the fall.
Testing events are scheduled between Aug. 3 and Aug. 25 in Williston, New Town, Dickinson, Minot, and many other locations. A complete list of testing dates and times is available online at ndus.edu/gettested/.
Students are asked to take the test about five days before leaving home. To minimize time spent at the testing site, pre-register at testreg.nd.gov.
Most universities and colleges also have distance learning options for vulnerable populations, so they can continue their education as well.
Testing, Burgum has said many times, is key to North Dakota’s “smart” restart, both for keeping businesses open and for opening schools in the fall, but most particularly for protecting those most vulnerable to COVID-19 — people who live in congregate settings like nursing homes.
Burgum showed graphs of daily active cases in nursing homes and said the state was able to tamp down on an early outbreak of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes by testing staff weekly.
Cases are again rising, since the state decided to begin allowing visits again — but they are still below the previous record.
Right now, the state has identified 55 nursing home staff members with COVID-19, all of them isolating, and it has 27 active coronavirus cases among its residents.
“We all must work to keep COVID-19 out of our facilities which house some of our most vulnerable citizens in the places that they call home,” Burgum said.
That includes continuing to follow the safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, such as maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently, and wearing a mask, particularly if social distancing is difficult to maintain.
Those with symptoms of illness should postpone visiting anyone in a nursing home or other congregate setting until they are well again.
North Dakota reported 800 new coronavirus cases this week and 758 recoveries, which brings it to 1,111 active cases. That is a new high for the state.
There were 32,363 tests completed this week, which makes the positivity rate 2.5 percent for the week.
There are now 51 hospitalizations and there were six more deaths this week, bringing the death toll to 107 so far.
The deaths were a woman in her 80s from Cass County, a woman in her 80s from Ramsey County, a man in his 70s from Grand Forks, a woman in her 50s from Burleigh County and a woman in her 70s from Sioux County, all with underlying conditions, as well as a man in his 80s with no underlying conditions from Burleigh County.
Williams County, meanwhile, had 11 new confirmed cases on Tuesday. It has had 38 new cases in the past week, and has an active case count of 56, the eighth highest in the state.