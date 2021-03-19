North Dakota is opening the gates to its COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who wants it by Monday, March 29. The announcement Friday follows on federal guidance to make COVID-19 vaccines available to the general public by at least May 1.
Molly Howell, North Dakota’s Immunization Program Manager, said the change is not because they are done vaccinating people in high risk groups.
“People who are essential workers or those with underlying health conditions should still be vaccinated as they are either at high risk for severe COVID-19 or at high risk for getting COVID-19,” she said. “This change is being made more because most North Dakotans are essential workers, or have an underlying health condition, and we’re hearing a lot of confusion over who is and isn’t an essential worker.”
The other issue is that some may not self-identify as having an underlying health condition like obesity or heart disease, even if they are at risk due to that. They also want college and university students to be able to access the vaccine before going home for the summer.
Some providers may already have vaccine available to the general public even before March 29, Howell added, depending on the demand for the vaccine where the provider is located.
Getting vaccinated is the best way to shut down mutations that are leading to COVID-19 variants, some of which could potentially turn out to be more transmissable and/or more deadly, Director of North Dakota Disease Control Dr. Kirby Krueger said.
“For a virus to replicate, it has to get inside a person,” he said. “For mutations to occur, that virus has to replicate. When people are infected, we are just sort of the incubators for that virus, and every time that virus replicates, that is when mutations occur.”
North Dakota so far has 11 variant cases, although its most common one is the UK variant. So far, the available vaccines are demonstrating protective capability when it comes to serious illness and disease, Dr. XXHotstetter said.XX
“Even if you’ve had COVID, and this is important, even if you had COVID, you should still get the vaccine,” he added. “There’s, especially if you’re one of the long haulers, the people who have persistent symptoms. There are many people it turns out who are getting relief from their symptoms, just from getting the vaccine. We have no idea why that is. There’s no research that I’ve seen. There’s a lot of peole doing hand waving, but nobody knows for sure, but it definitely is real.”
Hotstetter said he believes everyone should get vaccinated.
“There was an analysis that was just published in JAMA a couple of days ago that said 75 percent of people have at least one risk factor,” he said. “So there’s really no reason to limit the vaccine, which is one of the reasons that we’re announcing today that everybody can get the vaccine.”
Howell said more than half of North Dakotans have at least one underlying health condition that puts them at increased risk of a serious illness from COVID-19.
“More than half of North Dakotans are obese, and so a lot of people aren’t going to, you know, walk intoa. cliniic and say, ‘Hey, I’m obese, can I get vaccinated today, or I’m a smoker, can I get vaccinated today.’ And so this allows us to better communicate with individuals that everyone 18 and older should be getting a COVID-19 vaccine is our recommendation.”
North Dakota is still leading the nation when it comes to administering the COVID-19 vaccine. At least 27 percent of North Dakotans have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 16 percent are fully vaccinated.
“Those who haven’t been vaccinated are encouraged to take advantage of this expanded access to protect themselves and those around them, build community immunity, keep our schools and businesses open and help end the pandemic,” Governor Doug Burgum said.
Those in high risk groups not yet vaccinated are still encouraged to get vaccinated, Burgum added, to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.
Anyone having trouble finding the vaccine can call the state’s hotline 1-866-207-2880 and select option 2 for assistance in finding the vaccine. They can also, for a limited time, still use the states vaccine locator tool, online at health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator, to locate the clinic nearest them. The state will, however, be transitioning to the CDC’s vaccine finder, which is at vaccinefinder.org.