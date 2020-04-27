The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) will not be holding its slate of June events due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NDSA Board of Directors voted at a special meeting last week to cancel its Spring Roundups, previously set for June 1-3 and 8-10 in Linton, Havana, New Rockford, Golden Valley, Watford City and Wildrose; and postpone its Feedlot Tour, previously set for June 16 in Kathryn, Sheldon and Walcott; and North Dakota Junior Beef Expo, previously set for June 19-20 in Minot.
“After much discussion and with great disappointment, the NDSA board decided it was best not to hold the organization’s June events as originally planned,” said NDSA President Dan Rorvig, a McVille, N.D., cow-calf producer. “This was a difficult decision at best, but we felt it was the right one, given the uncertainty of the situation and with the health and well-being of our members in mind.”
Rorvig said that, now more than ever, it’s important for the NDSA to continue to engage with cattle ranchers from across the state, due to the incredibly challenging situation they are in and the pace in which new information becomes available. In addition to its monthly magazine and other regular communication tools, the organization has been publishing almost-daily electronic newsletters for its members during the COVID crisis to give them the most up-to-date information as news unfolds. He reminded members that if they are not receiving those electronic updates, likely the NDSA does not have an e-mail on file for them in their membership record. To add an e-mail to their record, NDSA members can call (701) 223-2522 or e-mail ndsa@ndstockmen.org with the information. Those who are not currently members, but who would like to become one can also use the same contact information to sign up.
Rorvig said the NDSA Nominating Committees, which generally meets following the Spring Roundups, will be conducting their work via conference calls in May and June. “The NDSA will also be looking at alternative ways to connect with members until we can all gather again and, if possible, host our postponed events at a later date,” he said.
“The NDSA may not be holding these activities in June, but it will be working around the clock for cattle ranchers,” Rorvig added. “There’s a lot at stake, and it’s certainly no time to be slowing down.”