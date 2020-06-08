Small businesses across the nation have been severely hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the impact in North Dakota has not been as great, according to U.S. Census data.
The Census began collecting data on location closings, changes in employment, disruptions to the supply chain, and use of federal assistance programs in April to provide insight into policies and programs like the Paycheck Protection Program.
Over the four weeks of available data, the percent of North Dakota small businesses reporting a large negative impact has been consistently lower than the percentage nationwide. North Dakota businesses were also more likely to report moderate impact, and were consistently more likely to report little to no impact as compared to other areas of the nation.
Nationally, 51 percent of small businesses reported large negative impacts for the week ended May 2, but only 40 percent of North Dakota businesses reported large negative impacts.
North Dakota was the ninth least likely to report a large negative impact, and was among the top 20 when it comes to states with businesses reporting little to no effect.
States like New Jersey, New York, Michigan, and Massachussetts, meanwhile, had more businesses than average reporting large negative impacts for the week ending May 2. More than 60 percent of businesses in those states reported large negative impacts.
North Dakota businesses also seem to be retaining more employees than peers in other states, according to the data. Just 12.2 percent of North Dakota small businesses reported a decrease in the number of paid employees for the prior week — the smallest rate reported by any state. Nationally, 27.5 percent of small business employers reported fewer employees.
As far as employee hours, 41 percent of North Dakota-based respondents said they had decreased employee hours, compared to 51.2 percent nationwide.
North Dakota was also among states reporting fewer supply chain disruptions. Thirty-nine percent of respondents said they had experienced difficulty obtaining products from their supply chains, as compared to 45 percent nationwide.
Meanwhile, 49 percent of North Dakota businesses reported having at least one month of cash available to continue operations, higher than 42 percent nationally. About 24 percent of North Dakota businesses answered this question, versus only 17 percent nationally.
North Dakota did not issue any stay-home orders during the pandemic, and only closed businesses that either had high potential for transmission, such as salons and other personal care businesses, or crowds where asymptomatic super carriers could infect many at once, such as movie theaters and fitness centers. Bars and restaurants were ordered to close dine-in space, but could continue to offer takeout or drive-through options.
Schools and state government, meanwhile, transitioned to remote, distance-learning and telework, while other businesses were encouraged to continue operating, remotely if possible, or within CDC guidance for social distancing, hand washing, wearing masks, and the like if not.
Gov. Doug Burgum pointed out at various points and time that any business whose practices caused it to experience large numbers of coronavirus cases could ultimately be temporarily closed by the health department.
North Dakota has since stood up dramatically more diagnostic testing, and expanded its contact tracing. It’s now top 5 in the nation for per capita testing, and the prowess of its contact-tracing has been recognized in national media.
Burgum plans to use that capability to quickly identify new coronavirus cases and isolate them and their contacts, which he has said allows the state to safely lift most restrictions on businesses.
North Dakota reported 19 new cases of coronavirus from Sunday testing, and 29 recoveries. That continues the overall decreasing trendline for active cases in the state, as well as the daily positive rate, which has lately been hovering around 1.3 percent.
For the first time in many weeks, Cass County was not the location of a majority of the new cases. Stutsman overtook it with eight cases to Cass County’s six. The other cases included one in Burleigh County, two in Grand Forks, and two in Wells County.
In all 184 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, up one from Sunday’s report, and 29 are currently hospitalized, also up one from Sunday’s report. There have been 72 deaths in all, most of which have been in long-term care facilities.
Coronavirus has so far proven most deadly for populations age 65 and up.
According to state data, the death rate for those in their 70s is 14 percent, while for those in their 80s it is 24 percent.