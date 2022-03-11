With case counts easing off the January peak of 12,046 cases down to 440 active cases, North Dakota is unwinding its pandemic measures for COVID-19 and shifting to endemic status.
This doesn't mean that the weekly COVID-19 vaccinations in Williams County won't continue. They will still be available at the Upper Missouri District Health Unit's office by appointment or walk-ins may visit the Williston UMDHU office from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
UMDHU will no longer be offering PCR testing on Mondays, but has rapid test kits people can pick up at their offices during regular business hours. Those who have symptoms should not pick up the test themselves, but have someone get it for them. Or, better still, pick a test up a few tests in advance and keep it them hand.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and change our response to fit our communities' needs," UMDHU spokeswoman Daphne Clark said.
North Dakota will retain its response capacity and capability, in the event of another surge or new variant, but will be ending its National Guard support operations March 17.
That will be 736 days of consecutive service from the National Guard, which makes it the longest and largest state mobilization in the North Dakota National Guard’s history. The Guard contributed more than 133,000 personnel days to the pandemic response, supporting 467,000 tests and more than 100,000 vaccines.
“In North Dakota, we have used a common-sense, data-driven approach to protecting the vulnerable, preserving individual freedoms and saving lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic. We’ve provided information in innovative ways so that each individual has access to resources and education to make informed decisions about their health,” Burgum said. “As we prepare to shift into a new phase and learn to live with this virus, we have resources and tools that were not available two years ago. Research, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, antivirals and at-home test kits have changed what we know about the virus and how we respond in our communities.”
COVID-19 cases in February declined by 73 percent, while hospital admissions have decreased by 50 percent, and death are down 11 percent.
Those are encouraging trends, State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi said, but the shift to endemic doesn’t mean the virus is gone.
“The virus is still in our communities,” he said. “But we now have more tools and therapeutics to fight the virus and protect tour vulnerable population and maintain hospital capacity.”
Among these tools, Wehbi said, are at-home COVID-19 tests, which are available for pickup at locations across the state. These will allow North Dakotans to make informed decisions about their health without needing a public test site or clinic.
“Just to remind all our citizens: If you are sick, stay home. People might consider adding a few at-home COVID-19 tests to the medicine cabinet, having them on hand to test if they have been exposed or have symptoms. Vaccination remains the first line of protective defense against the virus, and being up-to-date on immunizations is important,” Wehbi said.
The state will also be adjusting the frequency of updates and the kinds of information posted about COVID-19 concurrently with this change effective Friday, March 18.
The new data will align with the Centers for Disease Control and prevention’s framework, which it released in late February.
North Dakota State Epidemiologist Dr. Tracy Miller said the changes are appropriate to the situation as it now stands.
“Throughout the pandemic response, the NDDoH has worked to provide data to help North Dakotans understand what is happening in our counties and in the state, so they can make informed decisions. Since March 2020, most of the COVID-19 case data came from testing, extensive interviews, and collaboration with partners,” said North Dakota State Epidemiologist, Dr. Tracy Miller. “Two years later, with vaccinations, antibody treatment, decreased hospitalizations, and the availability and use of at-home test kits, which are not reported to or verified by the state, we have decided to refine our dashboard to better reflect the spread of disease and the burden to our health care system in the state. These changes align with the new COVID-19 Community Levels and Indicators tracked by the CDC.”
The new dashboard will focus on weekly trends over time and severity of disease, rather than a daily case count and percent positivity rate.
The new dashboard will also include all persons hospitalized due to COVID-19, rather than just North Dakota residents, to better align with national reporting practices.
That’s going to cause a significant jump in hospitalizations reported, Miller said.
Business guidelines have also been adjusted. Details of that are online at https://tinyurl.com/3xrudfrx