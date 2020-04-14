A man in his 80s from Morton County has died from COVID-19, according to the North Dakota Health Department reported Tuesday, April 14. He is the ninth death from the disease.
The state's latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases if 341, up 10 from the day before. The number of people hospitalized with the disease currently is 13, the same as it had been Monday. All together, 42 people have been hospitalized and 138 people have recovered.
The man who died had underlying health conditions and had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. His is the ninth death since March 27.
There have been 10,916 test results processes by the state.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
Man in his 40s from Burleigh County, close contact
Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 80s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 40s from Cass County, under investigation
Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation
Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation
Woman in her 70s from Cass County, under investigation
Woman in her 30s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
Man in his 50s from Morton County, close contact
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Household Contact, Under Investigation
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 80s from Morton County who was a close contact to someone who tested positive to COVID-19. He had underlying health conditions.
BY THE NUMBERS
10,916 – Total Tested (+135 individuals from yesterday)
10,575 – Negative (+125 individuals from yesterday)
341 – Positive (+10 individuals from yesterday)
42 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
13 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
138 – Recovered (+11 individuals from yesterday)
9 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)