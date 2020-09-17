WHAT: Free COVID-19 Testing Events for those who cannot attend weekday testing events
WHEN: Saturday, September 19 | Times vary depending on location
WHERE: Trenton and Grand Forks
DETAILS:
Pre-registration at testreg.nd.gov is recommended. If individuals have registered in the past, they don’t need to register again.
This event is open to all ages.
The event is free and health insurance is not processed.
Proof of residency is not required.
The testing process itself takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time will be longer.
Those with a positive test will be notified within 24-48 hours and those with a negative result will be notified within 72 hours.
EVENTS:
Trenton – Trenton Lake Recreational Area
4479 145th Ave NW
Open to the public – 12:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m.
Grand Forks – UND High-Performance Center
2419 2nd Ave N
Open to the public – 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The COVID-19 testing is done in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health and North Dakota National Guard. All testing events can be found at www.health.nd.gov/testnd.
While testing is a key component to slowing the spread of COVID-19, another way individuals can get involved is downloading the Care19 application. The Care19 application helps the state to better understand and predict the infection rates in our community.
Find more info at