Bismarck, ND- In 2017, women made history when millions of citizens around the globe, including here in North Dakota, came together to rise-up against oppression, inequality, and hate. It was the largest single day of protest in U.S. history. The Women’s March will rise-up again at 1pm on October 17 and finish the work started three years ago. This time, due to the elevated COVID risks in counties across the state, the event will be held virtually.
The events originally slated for Fargo, Bismarck and Minot will merge into one statewide virtual Women’s March. Kristie Wolff, executive director of the North Dakota Women’s Network said ‘The Women’s March is always a unifying event for North Dakotans who share the value of equality for all. While we are disappointed to lose the opportunity to gather in person to physically show solidarity, our public and personal health is paramount. Instead we will turn that energy into action by connecting like minded people from across the state at our Virtual Women’s March this Saturday ’.
Participants will hear from powerful, inspirational local speakers and take action to create change in North Dakota- from the safety of home. Virtual marchers will send the message of solidarity for all people; for the rights of women, lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people, for Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities, and for future generations.
The speaker lineup includes:
Kayla Schmidt of Bismarck as March emcee
Zebadiah Gartner, Ojibwe and Dakota, will present a prayer song.
Tawny Cale of Minot, Getting Involved in Your Community.
Brandi Hardy of Bismarck, A Warrior’s Perspective on a Woman’s Worth
Bre Nickelson of Minot, Psychological Empowerment.
Karen Ehrens of Bismarck, Humanity: Meeting Human Needs of Hunger and Health.
Representative Ruth Buffalo of West Fargo, Sustained Action to Create Real Change.
Tibby Reas Hinderlie of Fargo, Reproductive Justice.
Rebel Marie of Fargo, LBGT Rights & Mental Health.
Event details: Virtual Women’s March
Saturday, October 17th, 2020
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Registration is required to access the virtual event and can be completed via this link. Details can also be found on the North Dakota Women’s Network’s website.
The event is sponsored by: ACLU of North Dakota, Domestic Violence Crisis Center, OneFargo ND- Stand for Change, Mainstreet Books Minot, North Dakota Women’s Network, North Dakota Human Rights Coalition, Planned Parenthood North Dakota Advocate, Prairie Action ND, and Women in Need Abortion Access Fund.