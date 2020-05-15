Two more people who were infected with COVID-19 died Thursday, bringing North Dakota's death toll to 42.
A man in his 40s from Grand Forks County and a man in his 90s from Cass County died, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. Both men had underlying health conditions.
There were 52 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and the state has reported a total of 1,761. The state lists 1,071 people as having recovered from the disease, an increase of 64 from the day prior.
There have been 130 people hospitalized with complications from COVID-19, and 35 people remain hospitalized.
Of the state's 42 deaths, 31 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause. Four list another primary cause and seven cases are still pending.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 2
Cass County – 43
Grand Forks County – 3
Morton County - 2
Rolette County – 1
Stutsman County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
60,492 - Total Number of Tests Completed* ( +2,310 total tests from yesterday) NEW!
51,715 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,404 unique individuals from yesterday)
49,954 – Total Negative (+1,355 unique individuals from yesterday)
1,761 – Total Positive (+52 unique individuals from yesterday)
Please note that after investigation three previously reported positive cases from Cass County were determined to be from out of state.
2.3% – Daily Positive Rate of Completed Tests
130 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
35 – Currently Hospitalized (-3 individuals from yesterday)
1,071 – Total Recovered (+64 individuals from yesterday)
42 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)