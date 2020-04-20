Three more people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have died, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
A man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and another woman in her 90s all died Sunday, April 19. All three deaths happened in Cass County and the three people who died had underlying health conditions.
The state also wrapped up testing at the LM Wind Power Plant in Grand Forks and reported the total number of tess. In all, 426 people were tested and there were 99 positive results. The total number of positive cases, including those who had close contact with an employee, is 129.
The state processed more than 1,100 tests on Sunday and recorded 42 positive results. In all, there have been 627 confirmed cases in North Dakota. Fifty-three people have required hospitalization and 17 are currently hospitalized. The state lists 189 people as having recovered from COVID-19.
LM WIND POWER UPDATE
426 tests performed at the LM Wind Power testing event on Thursday, April 16
99 positive/323 negative/ 4 unable to be run for a total of 426 tests
Of the 99 positives, 72 are LM employees, 19 are still under investigation, and 8 are not workers
29 LM-associated positive tests resulted from outside the testing event (clinics, etc.)
128 is the TOTAL number of positive cases associated (employee or close contact) with LM Wind Power
11 of the individuals who tested positive are from MN
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES
Cass County – 34
Dunn County - 1
Grand Forks County – 4
Nelson County – 1
Stutsman County – 2
**Please note, there was a case previously reported as Nelson County, that after further investigation was determined to be from Grand Forks County.
BY THE NUMBERS
14,747 – Total Tested (+1,117 individuals from yesterday)
14,120 – Negative (+1,075 individuals from yesterday)
627 – Positive (+42 individuals from yesterday)
53 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
17 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
189 – Recovered (+0 individuals from yesterday)
13 – Death (+3 individual from yesterday)