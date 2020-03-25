The death toll in Italy has now topped 7,500 people and 3,600 in Spain are dead from coronavirus. Gov. Doug Burgum highlighted the stark statistics in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, even as he reported nine new cases of coronavirus in North Dakota. He said the progression of the disease in other democracies underscores the importance of everyone following the guidelines the state has put in place to slow the spread of the disease.
“We are just beginning down the path where other states and countries have already journeyed,” Burgum said, suggesting that numbers there are a window into what could happen here if people fail to practice social distancing and other measures recommended to slow the spread of the virus.
Burgum said the trajectory of the disease’s spread in other countries and the decisions those countries made are among factors informing the state’s modeling of the crisis.
The recommendations for slowing coronavirus continue to be self-isolating if one is sick or tests positive for COVID-19, or if one is in close contact with someone who is sick or positive for COVID-19.
Those who can work remotely have been encouraged to do so. Schools, meanwhile, are working on plans to learn via distance learning for the rest of the semester, while restaurants, bars, health clubs, and movie theaters have all been closed to onsite consumption through at least April 6. Bars and Cafes can pursue curbside pickup or delivery models of business, and essential workers are allowed to continue working — but with as much social distancing as possible.
Social distancing refers to keeping 6 feet between yourself and others. The recommendation includes no gatherings of more than 10 people.
North Dakota has the power to issue quarantine orders to any individuals who refuse to self-isolate after a positive diagnosis, and Burgum said during the press conference Wednesday, March 25, that it has in fact signed one such order.
Questions from the Williston Herald about where the order was issued went unanswered.
“It’s easy for us to perhaps become complacent,” Burgum said during the press conference. “I want to start with that. This virus is non-discriminatory. And perhaps this will help us understand in terms of humanity how we are all more alike than different. Regardless of country, race, or religion, this virus has the ability to attach itself and create health issues, including death for humans.”
North Dakota’s nine new cases bring it to a total 49 cases of COVID-19. There are now eight hospitalizations.
The new cases included a man in his 50s from Foster county, a man in his 60s from Ramsey County, a male in his 30s from Morton County, two men in their 50s from Cass County, a female in her 50s from Cass County. Those cases are all being investigated as far as being travel spread or community-related.
Three cases, one a female in her 70s from Ramsey County, a woman in her 30s from Stark County, and a woman in her 60s from Stark County, were all determined to have been caused by community spread.
With 270 more cases still pending for Cass County and testing shortages, Burgum said it continues to be likely that the numbers reported are below what is actually out there.
North Dakota has tested 1,955 in all, 63 of them from Williams County and 50 from McKenzie County. Tests have been received from 53 of 58 counties.
Burgum said the state is continuing to work on improving the supply chain for testing kits. The Health Department has 1,555 health kits it can send out to facilities if they are running short, Burgum said, and added that the state lab can run as many as 2,348 tests if needed.
He has assembled a task force to work on boosting the supply of tests.
“We know in the weeks to come we need to do everything we can to ramp up testing,” he said.
Burgum said flattening the curve — referring to the spike in demand for health care due to COVID-19 infections — will ensure people have access to care. Data sets are showing that access to appropriate health care can boost survivability 10-fold.
If the number of cases can be kept under the “blue line” for health care capacity, mortality can be dramatically reduced.
Meanwhile, Burgum said the state is continuing to do everything it can to raise its health care capacity.
“That may include the conversion of buildings or wings that used to be used for patient care,” he said.
Burgum signed an executive order on Wednesday backdating workers compensation for emergency and health care workers who contract COVID-19 while on the job to March 13. The order covers paid and volunteer positions totaling 79,641.
“While most workers’ compensation carriers are providing coverage for health care providers during this pandemic, North Dakota is going above and beyond to take care of its workers by providing coverage to health care providers, firefighters, law enforcement, and volunteers,” said Bryan Klipfel, director of North Dakota Workforce Safety & Insurance (WSI), the state’s worker’s compensation agency, and interim executive director of Job Service North Dakota.