North Dakota has seen eight more positive tests for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 20 as of Friday morning, March 20.
One of those people — a man in his 60s in Ward County — was reported Thursday to be in the hospital.
All 20 cases have been reported in four counties: 11 in Burleigh County, one in Cass County, five in Morton County and three in Ward County. The cases are split equally between men and women.
The most cases have been reported in two age groups: people in their 20s and people in their 60s. One person between the ages of 10 and 19 has the virus, as does one person each in their 40s and 70s. Three people in their 30s and four people in their 50s have also been infected.
There have been 820 tests done so far statewide, with 800 coming back negative.
On Thursday, Gov. Doug Burgum issued multiple executive orders dealing with the pandemic. He ordered all restaurants and bars to stop serving people on site. Drive-through, carryout and delivery is still allowed.
Burgum also ordered schools closed until further notice and signed an executive order that allows age-appropriate online education to count toward districts' instructional hours.