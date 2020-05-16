North Dakota's daily positive test rate for COVID-19 was 5% on Friday, May 15, and the state added 88 new confirmed cases.
The state received results for 2,861 tests and tested 1,772 new people.
To date, there have been 1,848 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 53,487 people have been tested. There were no new deaths, no new hospital admissions, two people were released from the hospital and 40 people were considered recovered.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 130 people have been hospitalized, and 33 are still in the hospital. There have been 42 deaths and 1,111 people have recovered.
Of the 42 people who died after contracting COVID-19, the death certificates of 35 list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, four list another primary cause and the results of three are pending.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 3
Cass County – 75
Grand Forks County – 8
Mountrail County – 2
BY THE NUMBERS
63,353 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,861 total tests from yesterday)
53,487 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,772 unique individuals from yesterday)
51,639 – Total Negative (+1,685 unique individuals from yesterday)
1,848 – Total Positive (+88 unique individuals from yesterday)
Please note that after investigation a previously reported positive case from Cass County was determined to be from out of state.
5.0% – Daily Positivity Rate
130 – Total Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
33 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)
1,111 – Total Recovered (+40 individuals from yesterday)
42 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)