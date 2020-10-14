North Dakota listed eight more people as having died after contracting COVID-19 in its daily report on Wednesday, Oct. 14, bringing the total number of such deaths to 365 since the pandemic began.
For Williams County, the state reported 24 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday Oct. 14 and 15 new cases on Tuesday, Oct. 13, with one death. — a woman in her 80s with underlying conditions.
That brings the death total to 10 and the number of active cases to 247. That’s a drop from Tuesday’s 259. The number of cases in the last seven days totals 220 of that. The rate per 10,000 is 70, a drop of 3 points from Tuesday.
Williams County has reported 1,491 coronavirus cases so far since the pandemic began.
Statewide, there are 4,759 total active cases, a net gain of 159 individuals from Tuesday, Oct. 13. The number hospitalized is 132.
BY THE NUMBERS
7,797 – Total Tests from Tuesday, Oct. 13*
730,902 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
713 – Positive Individuals from Tuesday, Oct. 13*****
28,947 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
9.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**
4,759 Total Active Cases
+159 Individuals from Tuesday, Oct. 13
535 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (385 with a recovery date of Tuesday, Oct. 13****)
23,823 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
132 – Currently Hospitalized
-26 - Individuals from Tuesday, Oct. 13
8 – New Deaths*** (365 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
• Woman in her 70s from Bowman County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 80s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 90s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 80s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 50s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 80s from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 60s from Mercer County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED Wednesday, Oct. 13
• Adams County – 2
• Barnes County - 2
• Benson County – 5
• Bottineau County – 10
• Bowman County - 6
• Burleigh County - 151
• Cass County – 216
• Dickey County – 2
• Divide County - 3
• Dunn County – 4
• Eddy County – 4
• Emmons County - 5
• Foster County – 5
• Golden Valley County - 2
• Grand Forks County – 30
• Grant County - 3
• Hettinger County – 1
• Kidder County – 3
• LaMoure County – 1
• Logan County – 8
• McHenry County - 1
• McIntosh County - 7
• McKenzie County – 17
• McLean County - 7
• Mercer County - 12
• Morton County – 44
• Mountrail County – 7
• Nelson County - 1
• Oliver County – 7
• Pierce County - 1
• Ramsey County – 9
• Ransom County – 1
• Richland County – 3
• Rolette County - 3
• Sargent County – 2
• Sheridan County - 1
• Sioux County - 4
• Stark County – 24
• Stutsman County – 7
• Traill County - 3
• Walsh County - 9
• Ward County – 55
• Wells County - 1
• Williams County – 24
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.
*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.