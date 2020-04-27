Two men in their 80s, both of whom had underlying health conditions, have died after being infected with COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of pandemic-related deaths to 19.
The North Dakota Department of Health reported the deaths Monday, April 27. Both men lived in Cass County.
The state also confirmed 75 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 942. There were 1,987 test results processed Sunday, and 22,434 tests have been performed statewide.
Five more people have also been hospitalized, the state reported. There have been a total of 77 people hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 and 23 are currently in the hospital.
The state lists 350 people as having recovered from the disease.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
Man in his 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Cass County – 34
Grand Forks County – 36
Mountrail County – 1
Ramsey County – 1
Walsh County - 3
BY THE NUMBERS
22,434 – Total Tested (+1,987 individuals from yesterday)
21,492 – Total Negative (+1,912 individuals from yesterday)
942 – Total Positive (+75 individuals from yesterday)
77 – Total Hospitalized (+6 individuals from yesterday)
23 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)
350 – Total Recovered (+24 individuals from yesterday)
19 – Total Deaths (+2 individual from yesterday)