North Dakota listed five more people as having died after contracting COVID-19 in its daily report on Thursday, Oct. 15, bringing the total number of deaths to 370 since the pandemic began.
Williams County, meanwhile, added 25 new COVID-19 cases to its tally, according to state figures. That brings its active case count to 247, 213 of them in the last seven days. Its rate per 10,000 is 70, the same as Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Williams County has had 1,516 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 10 people have died after contracting the disease.
Statewide, 705 new cases of coronavirus were listed with 513 recoveries, adding a net 188 cases to the 4,947 tally of total active cases.
BY THE NUMBERS
7,121 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
738,020 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
705 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
29,653 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
10.45% – Daily Positivity Rate**
4,947 Total Active Cases
+188 Individuals from yesterday
513 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (373 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
24,336 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
138 – Currently Hospitalized
+6 - Individuals from yesterday
5 – New Deaths*** (370 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
• Woman in her 70s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 80s from Cavalier County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 70s from Mercer County with underlying health conditions.
• Woman in her 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
• Man in his 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
• Adams County – 5
• Benson County – 7
• Billings County - 3
• Bottineau County – 8
• Bowman County – 11
• Burke County - 1
• Burleigh County - 134
• Cass County – 93
• Cavalier County - 1
• Dickey County – 18
• Divide County - 2
• Dunn County – 10
• Eddy County – 6
• Emmons County - 3
• Foster County – 10
• Golden Valley County - 7
• Grand Forks County – 40
• Grant County - 1
• Hettinger County – 5
• Kidder County – 3
• LaMoure County – 17
• Logan County – 1
• McHenry County - 3
• McIntosh County - 9
• McKenzie County – 9
• McLean County - 15
• Mercer County - 31
• Morton County – 67
• Mountrail County – 3
• Nelson County - 2
• Oliver County – 4
• Pembina County - 5
• Pierce County - 3
• Ramsey County – 3
• Ransom County – 10
• Renville County - 1
• Richland County – 12
• Rolette County - 3
• Sargent County – 1
• Sheridan County - 5
• Sioux County - 7
• Stark County – 17
• Stutsman County – 15
• Towner County - 9
• Traill County - 2
• Walsh County - 4
• Ward County – 54
• Williams County – 25
* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.
**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).
*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. There is a lag in the time deaths are reported to the NDDoH. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.
*****Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
