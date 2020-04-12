A man in his 50s from Ward County was the eighth person to die from COVID-19, the North Dakota Department of Health announced Sunday, April 12.
The man had underlying health conditions and caught the disease through community spread, which means the source of the infection was unclear.
The total of confirmed cases rose by 15 to 308, and 270 new test results came in.
There are currently 12 people in hospitals being treated for COVID-19 and a total of 39 have been hospitalized. Two more people were listed as recoved, bringing the total to 121.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
· Woman in her 50s from Burleigh County, close contact
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 40s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread
· Female age 10-19 from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, community spread
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 30s from Cass County, close contact
· Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 80s from Cass County, close contact
· Woman in her 60s from Stark County, under investigation
· Woman in her 30s from Stark County, under investigation
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Man in his 50s from Ward County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
10,350 – Total Tested (+270 individuals from yesterday)
10,042 – Negative (+255 individuals from yesterday)
308 – Positive (+15 individuals from yesterday)
39 – Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
12 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
121 – Recovered (+2 individuals from yesterday)
8 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)