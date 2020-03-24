North Dakota has added 123 people to its team of people doing contact tracing, to more quickly identify new cases of coronavirus in the state. The new personnel have come from students, nurses, and the department of health.
Meanwhile, the number of new COVID-19 cases rose by four to 36, and hospitalizations increased by three to a total of seven. It is not yet known if any of the 36 cases have since recovered.
The state has 1,602 test results so far. Still pending are 270 tests, administered in Cass County, some of which were actually for residents of Minnesota. They were sent to a national laboratory that has since become backlogged.
Gov. Doug Burgum has said he believes that North Dakota has more cases than it is reporting. There are the pending tests, for one, and the state, like many others in the nation, has been hampered by a lack of testing kits.
“Nothing geographic or genetically makes us immune,” he said Tuesday, March 24. “The thing that will keep that from happening here is we have more lead time. We can be North Dakota smart with the steps we are doing to keep physical distance between ourselves and others and other elements.”
North Dakota, like many states, has been limiting its tests to those with both symptoms and contact history, or those living or working in congregate settings like nursing homes. Today, however, it expanded its testing criteria to include those with COVID-19 symptoms but no contact history.
The state also has expanded its symptom list. That now includes fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, chills myalgia (body aches), and fatigue.
Given the limits on testing, expanding contact tracing can help the state more rapidly identify people with the highest risk, and ensure they are self-isolating and taking other steps to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
That in turn helps the health care sector ramp up and get prepared for the outbreak, Burgum pointed out.
With deaths in other states and countries skyrocketing, Burgum cautioned against complacency, and urged people to continue exercising individual responsibility.
Those waiting on test results to come back, or close to someone waiting on test results to come back must continue self isolating, Burgum said.
Meanwhile those who suspect they may be contacted by someone with North Dakota’s contact tracing team can help tremendously in that effort by keeping a journal of all contacts they’ve had in recent days.
“You could save lives by notifying public health who else you had interactions with,” Burgum said.
Burgum said unlike discussions at federal levels, the state is not presently considering relaxing its guidelines any time soon.
“Picking one date for the entire U.S. would not make any sense,” he said. “That is why we have 50 state leaders and 50 governors doing a great job leading stuff. Each state, or at least each region, will have different stuff going on. (North Dakota) may have to keep (restrictions) on longer than other places that are relaxing them.”
Burgum said he is monitoring the rate of cases each day, and that if it seems personal responsibility isn’t keeping the case rate low enough, then he would consider additional steps, such as a stay-home order.
“Right now we feel we are on a path, but this is something we monitor every day,” He said. “We would love to not have to go to (a stay-home order), because if everyone is exercising personal responsibility then we have fewer government mandates.”
The governor announced a deferment of student loan payments made through the Bank of North Dakota and signed an executive order temporarily lifting weight restrictions on state highways, to ensure resources can move in a timely fashion across the state.
However, he empowered the North Dakota Department of Transportation Director to reinstate road restrictions if necessary.
“NDDOT has developed a daily inspection process to ensure our roadways are not damaged as a result of lifting seasonal load restrictions, NDDOT Director Bill Panos said. “Many other statewide programs to protect roads and manage the size and weight of trucks on the highways, remain in effect throughout North Dakota.”
Burgum and Lt. Gov Brent Sanford said they have a team of people looking at the impact of coronavirus and the OPEC-Russia price war on state tax revenues. Included in that review is an examination of online sales taxes, which may have jumped with more people shopping from home.