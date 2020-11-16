We, as North Dakota Physicians, support and thank Gov. Doug Burgum for his recent executive orders mandating masks, restricting large crowds, and limiting restaurant hours/capacity. We are grateful to Governor Burgum for taking this step to protect North Dakotans’ lives in a way that optimizes livelihoods under the circumstances of significant COVID case rates, hospitalizations, and deaths in our state.
We recognize that these classic mitigation strategies, along with isolation of positive cases and quarantining of close contacts, as well as frequent handwashing and disinfecting surfaces, are the only viable options for significantly reducing the burden of COVID disease in our state while we await a successful vaccine. We thank North Dakotans for their compliance with these orders. We know that this may require significant sacrifices on the part of many of you. Please know that you are helping us, your healthcare providers and public health workers, to do our best to keep us all safe, while preserving our ability to continue caring for you when needed in our hospitals and clinics.
Know that this is not something that we need to bear forever. We are hopeful that if we all step up to make these sacrifices together now, we can hope for a flattening of the curve within 2 incubation cycles (or about 4 weeks). This will buy us precious time to deploy forthcoming better therapies, and efficacious vaccines, both of which appear to be close at hand.
In this season of Thanksgiving, we thank our Governor for taking these much-needed steps, and we thank you for doing your part with us to fight this historic pandemic.
Stay Healthy, North Dakotans!
Dr. Kathy Anderson
Dr. Travis Anderson
Dr. Samuel Anim
Dr. Stephanie Antony
Dr. Laura Archuleta
Dr. Dragos Balf
Dr. Gabriela Balf-Soran
Dr. Barbara Bentz
Dr. Lea Berentson, PsyD
Dr. Tim Blaufuss
Dr. Stephen Boateng
Dr. Nicholas Bradbury
Dr. Shannon Bradley
Dr. James Buhr
Dr. Ann Cadwalader
Dr. Nicole Careen
Dr. Paul Carson
Dr. Thomas Carver
Dr. Joan Connell
Dr. Kevin Dahmen
Dr. Jeff DeSmidt
Dr. Faith Dieleman
Dr. Terry Dwelle
Dr. Jason Erpelding
Dr. Ellen Feldman
Dr. David Field
Dr. Rene Fredstrom
Dr. Teresa Frey
Dr. Roshan Ghimire
Dr. Yvonne Gomez
Dr. Jean Gustafson
Dr. John Hagan
Dr. Ryan Hegge
Dr. Theresa Hegge
Dr. Chris Henderson
Dr. Melissa Horner
Dr. Jeff Hostetter
Dr. Michael Jankoviak
Dr. Julie Kenien
Dr. Arshad Khan
Dr. Lisa Kozel
Dr. Parag Kumar
Dr. Melissa Kunkel
Dr. Collette Lessard
Dr. Oscar Lianos
Dr. Sarah Lien
Dr. Molly Linn
Dr. Samuel Lohstreter
Dr. Sayed Mahmoudi
Dr. Antranik Mangardich
Dr. Candelaria Martin
Dr. Steve Mattson
Dr. Stephen McDonough
Dr. William McKinnon
Dr. Andrew McLean
Dr. Jagila Minso
Dr. Jason Moe
Dr. Avish Nagpal
Dr. Himadri Nath
Dr. Diane Nelson
Dr. Vanessa Nelson
Dr. Kaye Obregon
Dr. Amy Oksa
Dr. Michael Opoku-Darko
Dr. Jennifer Peterson
Dr. Myra Quanrud
Dr. Kristina Rauser-Foltz
Dr. Shannon Sauter
Dr. Melissa Seibel
Dr. Agnieszka Solberg
Dr. Haley Svedjan
Dr. Grant Syverson
Dr. Marcin Szember
Dr. Randy Szlabick
Dr. Robert Tanous
Dr. Alex Thompson
Dr. Brenda Thurlow
Dr. Chris Tiongson
Dr. Parveen Wahab
Dr. Daniel Walsh
Dr. Joel Walz
Dr. Derek Wayman
Dr. Maria Weller
Dr. Steven Weiser
Dr. Jane Winston
Dr. Joshua Wynne