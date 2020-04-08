North Dakota recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.
In all, 849 test results came back, bringing the total number of test results to 8,552. There have been 251 confirmed cases. Of those, 34 people have been hospitalized and 16 remain in the hospital receiving care. Four people have died and 98 people have recovered.
The new cases are:
Woman in her 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation
Female age 10-19 from Burleigh County, close contact
Woman in her 20s from Burleigh County, community spread
Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread
Man in his 30s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 30s from Cass County, community spread
Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread
Woman in her 90s from Cass County, close contact
Man in his 60s from Cass County, close contact
Woman in her 60s from Cass county, under investigation
Female age 10-19 from Stark County, community spread
Woman in her 60s from Stark County, community spread
Male age 10-19 from Stark County, under investigation
Woman in her 60s from Stutsman County, community spread
Worldwide there have been 1,450,343 confirmed cases, 83,568 deaths and 308,617 people have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University.