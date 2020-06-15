North Dakota nursing homes have perhaps the most difficult balancing act of all when it comes to reopening.
That’s because COVID-19 doesn’t spread its risk evenly, as Gov. Doug Burgum noted during one of his coronavirus briefings. Death rates in the 70 to 79 age group are 14 percent. They are an even more substantial 24 percent for those age 80 and older, or nearly one in four.
Of the 74 deaths reported by the state, at least 61 have been nursing home related. That fact has kept restrictions, implemented on April 6, in place for the state's 216 facilities.
However, Facetime and window visits are sweet, but they're not as satisfying to the mind and soul as an honest-to-goodness visit, real and in person, with a loved one.
Every visitor for a nursing home resident is a priceless treasure. Their lack soon becomes a weight on mental and emotional health, and that fact has also spurred the state to work on a process for safely reopening nursing homes to visitors.
The frustration of families, who have gone without visits to loved ones for 90-some days, was on display in a June 5 Facebook post by Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford’s wife Sandra Ashley Sanford.
“I wish protesters would advocate for all and kick in a door or two freeing the nursing home residents,” she wrote. “Today, where is the wisdom and advocacy for the elderly incarcerated within the full care nursing facilities? I tell you what — after this overreaction to COVID, when Hell freezes over folks.”
That may have been a post heard about around the state, but the administrators of nursing homes are also hearing from family members who are equally adamantly afraid for the safety of their loved ones, especially given that individuals can carry COVID-19 without realizing it, and thus infect not just the person they have visited, but potentially others within the facility.
Burgum has said the safety of nursing home residents is the one thing about the coronavirus pandemic that is keeping him awake at night, while North Dakota Director of Human Services Chris Jones likened reopening the facilities to “threading a needle” during one of the state’s coronavirus briefings.
The analogy is apt, according to chief administrative officer of McKenzie County Health Care System Michael Curtis. Their facility, like Bethel Lutheran Nursing home in Williston, has just entered phase one of the state's three-phase reopening approach.
Each phase will be separated by a couple of weeks, to give time for any new infections to come to light. That waiting period means it will take facilities about a month to move through the process and start allowing indoor visits.
“(The fatality rate) is always at the back of our mind,” Curtis said. “Any time we open things up, it is how do we open them up to help their psychological health while simultaneously being mindful of that one out of four.”
Curtis said the coronavirus epidemic forced nursing home facilities throughout the state to adapt rapidly. He believes some of those adaptations are likely to stick long-term, particularly where they led to improvements for residents.
Among these changes was a shift from group activities to more one-on-one time with staff.
“That actually seemed to work very well,” he said. “That is something, even as we open up, that we are going to try to continue to some degree. It actually proved very helpful, and that is one positive that came from this situation.”
Other changes, however, that might be viewed as hindrances could stick around for a long time. These might range from things like temperature checks and wellness screenings to masks and social distancing. But, Curtis added, part of the balancing act is to figure out how to minimize these things to the extent possible.
Group activities, like bingo, for example, where taking place via hallways rather than in big groups, like they did pre-COVID.
In phase 1, group activities like Bingo can recommence. But the groups are still likely to remain smaller than they were before.
“We actually don’t have too many families pushing for things to be the same,” Curtis said. “We do have some who have thought this was overkill all the way through, but others are thankful, because they felt it was the best way to protect their loved ones.”
McKenzie County Healthcare’s facility is beginning to offer outside visits now, as is Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in Williston.
Both facilities have adopted similar guidelines, as laid out by the state. The visits are by appointment only for both facilities, and the guidelines call for family to wear masks. Children, who are the most likely to carry COVID-19 with few or no symptoms, are not yet allowed.
The visits at Bethel are to include an activity aide, according to the facility's website, to ensure social distance is maintained. The tables, chairs and dividers are to be sanitized after each visit.
"I think oftentimes, people only think about the visit itself," Curtis said. "I think I'm fine, and my family member I'm visiting will be fine. But if they do bring it in, it doesn't just affect that one individual. It can spread to others very quickly."