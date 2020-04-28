North Dakota added 49 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, April 27, for a total of 991 cases statewide.
The state received 1,289 test results Monday, making the total tested 23,732. Of the confirmed cases, 25 are currently hospitalized. A total of 79 have been hospitalized for the disease.
The state lists 409 people as having recovered, up 59 from the day before. So far, 19 people have died.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Cass County – 41
Grand Forks County – 3
Mountrail County – 1
Stark County – 3
Stutsman County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
23,723 – Total Tested (+1,289 individuals from yesterday)
22,732 – Total Negative (+1,240 individuals from yesterday)
991 – Total Positive (+49 individuals from yesterday)
79 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
25 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
409 – Total Recovered (+59 individuals from yesterday)
19 – Total Deaths (+0 individual from yesterday)