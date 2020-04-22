The Senate has passed legislation that adds $310 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as additional funding for hospitals, COVID-19 testing, and for Economic injury Disaster Loans and Grants. The agreement also includes language specifically preserving farmer and rancher eligibility for EIDL loans and grants.
Under the legislation, Montana gets $16.3 million for developing, purchasing, and analyzing COVID-19 tests and North Dakota gets $16.2 million.
The legislation goes next to the Democratically controlled House for consideration.
North Dakota and Montana’s Congressional delegation urged swift passage of the package. Here’s a rundown of reactions to the bill from Montana and North Dakota.
“Now that the Senate has approved this agreement, the House should approve it quickly, so we can get these vital funds out to our health care providers, hospitals and small businesses. These resources will support testing and health care workers so we can beat the coronavirus, as well as important funding for small businesses to pay their employees and expenses during these challenging times. As the Chairman of Ag Approps, I secured a provision to make farmers and ranchers eligible for EIDL to provide producers with another option for assistance during these challenging time.”
Senator John Hoeven
“Replenishing the Paycheck Protection Program is critical to helping Montana small businesses keep their doors open and workers employed. As of today, Montana small businesses have received 13,456 loans for over $1.4 billion under this program. This new boost in funding will continue to help Montana small businesses and workers during this tough time.”
Senator Steve Daines
“I am grateful the Trump Administration and Senate Republicans were able to once again overcome the stonewalling of Democrats who want to hold funding for the Paycheck Protection Program hostage to advance their priorities. While not perfect, this is a popular, bipartisan, and well-executed program. We also appropriated more resources for health care providers and COVID-19 testing, which will be critical for reopening our economy.”
Senator Kevin Cramer
“I'm supporting this bipartisan bill to get more resources to our small businesses and our brave nurses and doctors on the frontlines protecting our communities. We need to slow the spread of the virus while assisting the main street businesses that are the backbone of our economy. I’ll be holding the federal government accountable to ensure the resources we’ve provided today get swiftly to the folks that need them, and working to fix eligibility issues so more Montana small businesses can actually use the programs we’ve created for them.”
Senator Jon Tester