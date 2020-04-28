The world is in a race to find treatments for COVID-19, and North Dakotans can help play a role in the efforts.
North Dakota is among states participating in a nationwide clinical trial led by the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, which is examining the effectiveness of antibody-laden COVID-19 convalescent plasma for treating serious cases of coronavirus.
Dr. Joan Connell, North Dakota’s Field doctor, said two patients have already been released from the hospital after being helped “tremendously” by the treatment. A third is still in the hospital but doing better according to a report by the Bismarck Tribune.
The plasma used to treat those patients came from New York. However, what’s really needed, Connell said, are donations of more COVID-19 convalescent blood plasma from North Dakotans.
“The Food and Drug Administration is allowing for transfusion of convalescent plasma as an investigational treatment,” Connell said. “It is currently the only antibody treatment available for COVID-19 patients.”
With the beneficial results seen so far, North Dakota’s Department of Health has decided to work with Vitalant to offer this treatment to more North Dakota patients who are facing a more serious infection with COVID-19.
That’s going to take several donations, Connell said, but with the growing number of recoveries in the state, it has become a feasible avenue for an early treatment which might not only help those with the disease, but may also help advance the rapidly developing scientific understanding of this disease on the front lines.
To become a donor, individuals must have previously tested positive for COVID-19 as confirmed by a laboratory test, and their symptoms have to have been completely resolved, as confirmed by either a negative test, or by being symptom free for 28 days.
Individuals must also meet all other donor eligibility requirements, including being at least 16 years old, weighing at least 110 pounds, and being in good general health.
“This new treatment is still advancing in North Dakota,” Connell said. “The more donors we have, the more people who can potentially be helped by this therapy.”
Those interested in making such a donation can visit vitalent.org/covidfree for more information about the process.
Those interested in the therapy for a family member should talk to their clinician for more information this investigational treatment.
North Dakota reported 49 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,289 tests on Tuesday, April 28, which is a 3.8 percent rate of positives. That continues a downward trend in the state’s rate of positives, one of the data points Gov. Doug Burgum said he is watching to determine whether to reopen the state May 1.
Another of the data points is net new cases, which also went down on Monday. Fifty-nine more people with COVID-19 have recovered — a new record — which was more than the number of new cases. That drops the number of active coronavirus cases to 582.
“The real headline from this should be active cases decline,” Burgum said.
Hospitalizations also hit a new high, at 25. Burgum said that is about 1 percent of the state’s hospital capacity.
North Dakota is leading the nation in per capita testing per person according to a White House report and also stands out for its contact tracing according to an NPR story, Burgum said.
Burgum released protocols for safe business operating procedures, and said the data continues to look favorable for lifting business restrictions by May 1 on bars, cafes, personal care and other businesses whose operations have been restricted for a month or so by executive order.
The guidelines will apply to all industries, as well as to high-contact business sectors like bars and restaurants. Guidelines for movie theaters and health clubs are still being developed.
Which portions of the protocol will be guidelines and which mandatory has not been decided, Burgum said, but he said that will be clarified when the executive order comes out.
Enforcement of any mandatory protocols will rely on local entities, Burgum said, but added that he expects market forces will help with that.
“People will end up going to places where they feel safe and comfortable,” Burgum said.
Businesses that fail to curtail transmission of the virus also risk experiencing a two-week shutdown and quarantine of employees, Burgum said.
“We don’t mean to be punitive,” he added. “It’s just the way we can help protect the whole state.”
Burgum said the need for social distancing continues regardless, as COVID-19 is not necessarily disappearing just because it is May 1. He urged those who are vulnerable — over age 65 or with underlying health conditions — to continue staying home and avoiding crowds.
With the virus taking as many as 14 days to manifest, and testing results lagging by a couple of days, Burgum said those in vulnerable populations would be wise to be “choosy” in deciding when and where to engage outside of their family group.
“We won’t know if we opened the dial too much right away,” Burgum said. “We may not know for a week or two, so, as we are learning about it, those most vulnerable would be well advised to stay home.”
Burgum said among things people in the state can all do to help keep the state open for businesses is to continue to exercise sensible precautions like social distancing, washing hands often, and wearing a mask when social distancing is difficult.
Another thing they can do is to download the CARE19 app, which will help improve the state’s contact tracing. The app, which is anonymous, is available in the Google Play or Apple store, and is free.