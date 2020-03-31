North Dakota’s Congressional delegation made the rounds Monday and Tuesday — in some cases by teleconference — to talk about the third round of coronavirus aid.
The bill, called the CARES Act, includes direct payments to eligible workers along with small business grants disguised as loans, assistance for agriculture and health care, as well as many other measures. Here's what you need to know about it right now.
Agriculture input requested
The agricultural aid includes $14 billion for the Commodity Credit Corporation and $9.5 billion earmarked to help producers affected by COVID-19. The latter has language specifically including livestock and specialty crop producers.
On a call to several hundred agriculture leaders on Monday, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who is Ag Appropriations Chairman for the Senate, said he would be convening a teleconference soon to take input from the state’s agriculture producers about how to distribute the $9.5 billion earmarked for aid to COVID-19-affected agricultural producers.
Livestock producers have not previously had access to this kind of aid, but have been significantly affected by crashing market prices amid the recent coronavirus outbreak.
“We need to figure out how to do this for our cattlemen, so that’s kind of the first thing we have to figure out,” Hoeven said.
How quickly the aid can be distributed is another matter. Hoeven would like to see it within a month, but that could turn out to be merely aspirational.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., meanwhile added that the $9.5 billion also includes farm to market programs like farmers markets.
Now is the best time to provide input, he added, as the rules have not yet been drafted.
As a member of the Senate’s banking and budget committees, Cramer’s efforts were more focused on the paycheck protection programs, which includes $350 million to aid small business entities with forgivable loans.
“These are available as well to producers with operations in agriculture,” Cramer said. “So don’t forget to work with your lenders on that. Free money always seems useful to me.”
Cramer is among lawmakers advocating for an investigation into price fixing in the cattle market, as well as making one-time payments to cattle producers.
U.S. Rep. Armstrong, R-N.D., meanwhile, said on the call that he has been focusing his efforts on measures easing requirements for the continuation of H2A visas, which are one of the ways producers obtain a transient, summer-time labor force to help them with the growing season and harvest time.
Among the measures achieved here have been waivers for in-person interviews.
This could have limited impact in North Dakota, Armstrong added, as much of the immigrant labor force in North Dakota is not coming from Mexico but from countries who have shut down travel for as many as 21 days.
Armstrong also noted on the call that 3 billion gallons of ethanol will be going off line in the next 30 to 60 days.
“That’s obviously not great for our corn farmers and North Dakota farmers in general,” he said.
Direct payments coming soon
In these days of electronic deposit, the checks are not in the mail per se, but they could be arriving in bank accounts in as little as three weeks, according to a recent announcement by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
That’s only true, however, for those who had direct deposit for either their 2019 or 2018 tax returns.
“That is income tested,” Hoeven added during a statewide teleconference on COVID-19 developments. “So if you make $75,000 or more it phases out for individuals.”
For couples, it phases out for incomes above $150,000 and for heads of household, at $112,000. Children add an additional $500 per child. For a family of four, the aid would be $3,400.
Those who didn’t file a tax return may still be eligible if they have a social security number and are not someone else’s dependent. Social security beneficiaries are also eligible. There is no tax liability requirement, nor earned income requirement, and it will not affect eligibility for means tested benefits.
The IRS will use form SSA-1099 to identify Social Security beneficiaries who fall below the tax filing requirement.
“If you have questions about eligibility, you will be able to go to irs.gov when they get that set up,” Hoeven said.
Small business loans are really grants
The structure of this program will be like a Small Business Administration loan, but if businesses use the money for qualified expenses, such as keeping employees on its payroll through the COVID-19 epidemic, the loans are forgivable.
Companies may borrow up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll or $10 million, whichever is less.
Qualified expenses for forgivable loans include rent, utilities, interest on mortgage or other obligations prior to Feb. 15 for up to eight weeks.
The legislation includes sole proprietors, independent contractors, self-employed individuals, and physician practices.
If businesses already fired employees, they can rehire them or other individuals by June 30, 2020, and still qualify for a forgivable loan under the headcount requirement.
“This is to keep employees attached to the business, so that businesses can get up and running as soon after (the outbreak of coronavirus) as possible,” Hoeven said.
Hoeven and Cramer indicated a teleconference would probably be arranged to explain the program to small businesses so they will know how best to access it.
The program will be working through banks, including smaller credit unions and community banks, Cramer advised. Those had been left out of initial drafts of the legislation, but were added back in thanks to efforts of various lawmakers including himself.
The period of time the loan covers is retroactive to Feb. 15.
“If you haven’t already started working on this with your banker, start,” Cramer said.
While the aid is targeted to companies with 500 or fewer employers, Cramer added there are certain qualification parameters that may nonetheless allow many energy producers in the Bakken to qualify.
The loans also will not invalidate eligibility for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, as long as they are being used for different things.
Unemployment insurance expanded, student loans deferred
Those who have been laid off as a result of coronavirus will not only be able to get the usual unemployment benefits, but will be receiving an additional $600 on top of that.
North Dakota has so far received nearly 21,000 unemployment claims to date, and Gov. Burgum has signed executive orders lessening administrative requirements to speed checks to laid off workers.
Unemployment benefits are also being extended to cover the self-employed and independent contractors like gig workers and Uber drivers, and to nonprofits, even though these employees don’t usually qualify for the benefit.
For specific eligibility information, visit www.jobsnd.com/unemployment-individuals/file-claim.
Federal students loans are being deferred for six months interest free. This only applies to federal, not to private loans.
The Employer Participation Act, meanwhile, allows employers to provide employees with up to $5,250 annually for student loan repayment on a tax-free basis.
Retirement account distributions OK for now
The 10 percent penalty on early distributions from 401k and IRAs is waived for 2020, as long as the withdrawal is due to coronavirus.
Older Americans who were subject to mandatory minimum distributions from their retirement accounts may also suspend that without penalty for 2020.
Aid to health care, states also in bill
North Dakota and Montana will be getting an estimated $1.25 billion to fight coronavirus, and tribal entities across the nation will be getting $10 billion in aid, including $8 billion for the Tribal Stabilization Fund.
The health care sector, meanwhile is getting $140 billion for various measures including reimbursements for health care related expenses or lost revenues attributed to coronavirus, as well as development of COVID-19 countermeasures and vaccines.
Health plans will be required to cover COVID-19 testing and vaccination without cost-sharing, and access to telehealth is improved.