Bismarck, ND ─ North Dakota is launching a voter information campaign to encourage voters to make a plan to ensure their voices are heard this election and kicking things off with Voter Appreciation Week for the state. An official announcement for the week will be made Wednesday, September 23. The campaign includes information for all types of voters on how and when to cast their votes.
“There are all kinds of voters, early voters, vote-by-mail voters, or election day voters, not to mention overseas voters, including those in the military,” Secretary of State Al Jaeger said. “To make sure their voices are heard on issues and candidates, North Dakotans are encouraged to verify their information is up to date by going to our website.”
If voters don’t want to go to the polls and possibly wait in line on election day due to COVID-19 concerns or potential cold weather, it is important they know the additional options available in their county, including early voting or voting by mail.
This campaign also includes recruitment efforts for election workers. Having adequate election workers at polling locations is more important than ever with COVID-19 health and safety concerns.
“North Dakota’s successful elections are due to the state’s 53 county auditors, their dedicated employees and the election workers, who are committed to providing efficient and accurate elections year-after-year for North Dakota citizens. Again, this year, they are working hard during challenging times to conduct another successful election. All North Dakotans should be very grateful and appreciative for their efforts,” Jaeger said.
North Dakotans can visit the Secretary of State’s election website here for voter information. Those interested in becoming an election worker are encouraged to contact their local county auditor’s office for additional information. For organizations interested in campaign materials, visit the website for voter information resources.