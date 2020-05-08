North Dakota is one of only nine states that is ready to re-open its economy, according to a Harvard study of state capabilities, thanks in part to its testing capacity.
That now formidable testing capacity is about to be turned in a more focused way on the state’s congregate living facilities, which, in general, are where a large portion of the people who are the most vulnerable to coronavirus live.
That shift in focus has already begun, and it uncovered two asymptomatic COVID-19 cases living in Williston’s Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Tammra Peterson, Bethel’s administrator, said she is particularly grateful for the testing. This kind of rapid identification and isolation of asymptomatic carriers will allow them to better protect all their residents.
Bethel has had visitor restrictions in place since March 12. Staff and residents are all wearing masks now, too, as recommended by the CDC. That blocks microdroplets that are routinely released when talking, helping prevent asymptomatic spreading of the disease.
In all, 338 COVID-19 tests were administered across all levels of Bethel’s care. The results of those tests are not all in. The analysis should be completed by Monday, Peterson told the Williston Herald on Friday.
North Dakota has so far had 33 deaths from COVID-19, and 23 of those have been people who were living in long-term care facilities, Gov. Doug Burgum noted in his daily briefing on Friday, May 8.
The state has 218 long-term care facilities in all. A large number of them are on the eastern side of the state, which currently has a higher positive testing rate. Other areas of the state have been showing declines in the positives rate.
“People have a tendency to say (the coronavirus pandemic) was taken too seriously,” Burgum said.
But the death toll in other states says otherwise.
“There are 12 states in the nation that have more deaths, people dying with COVID-19 than we’ve had just cases itself,” Burgum said. “I mean, New York has now passed 26,000 deaths from COVID-19.”
Some of the states around New York have meanwhile reached 5,000 to 6,000 deaths per state, while Minnesota, next door, has had 534 deaths. Of those, 434 were people living in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
COVID-19 remains deadly, Burgum said, and could kill many more North Dakota loved ones if people relax their guard and stop following CDC guidelines to socially distance too soon.
“The virus is still in many states of the nation,” Burgum said, adding that North Dakota has been fortunate in both its geography and the personal responsibility mindset of its citizens.
“We are in good shape, but that doesn’t mean (the virus) can’t show up again,” he said. The state continues to advance its capabilities for fighting the disease, to more quickly and more effectively respond to new cases of the disease.
Among the latest developments, a Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System for PPE is being deployed in the state. It will disinfect N95 masks, which remain in short supply and have become more costly, owing to demand.
There are 60 Battelle systems, which were given emergency authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug administration, and North Dakota is just the 26th state to receive one. The equipment is being provided to the state free of charge.
It will use concentrated hydrogen peroxide vapor to disinfect the masks.
The process can be used up to three times without degrading a mask’s filters.
The process can decontaminate as many as 10,000 N95 masks twice a day, which, given current prices, could save the state as much as $100,000 per day.
Masks sent to the decontamination units will be tracked using bar codes to ensure health care and emergency service agencies receive their own masks back.
North Dakota will also be among the first states selected for a new exposure notification app that Google and and Apple are collaborating on. The app will work in concert with the state’s CARE19 app, which Burgum stressed has been designed with user privacy in mind.
“It doesn’t include your name, address or phone number,” Burgum said.
While the app does using tracking information, it does so by creating a random ID for users, and all the data about where a person has been is stored only on the user’s phone.
Burgum likened the CARE19 app to an electronic diary, to help users remember every place they’ve been, in the event they are called by the state’s contact tracing team. Since COVID-19 cases can take a couple of weeks to manifest, the app can be very helpful to ensure one recalls every location that’s been visited for at least 10 minutes.
Privacy remains a No. 1 goal of both apps, Burgum said, and the two apps together will ideally complement each other.
“Being able to speed our contact tracing will help us accelerate our economy,” he added.
North Dakota has so far had 73,000 people apply for unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has paid out $110 million in benefits to people so far.
Burgum said the rate of unemployment applications has begun dropping off, and some individuals have been going back to work as high-contact businesses began reopening under new protocols.
Burgum also highlighted eased restrictions on travel, amended quarantine orders to 10 days and 72 hours after the last symptoms, and the addition of appointments for select North Dakota Department of Transportation services.