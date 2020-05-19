The federal government has released guidelines to open up nursing homes for visits again and North Dakota will be looking at those as it moves to craft its own “North Dakota smart” protocols.
Gov. Doug Burgum acknowledged opening up nursing homes could be “tricky,” considering that this is generally where the population most at risk from COVID-19 exposure live. Health experts estimate those who are over age 65 or who have underlying health conditions like heart or lung disease are as much as 15 times more likely to have an adverse, even fatal, outcome from exposure to coronavirus, based on COVID-19 data so far.
But, while risky, Burgum said the state has a duty manage the risks and balance the needs these residents have for human connection with their family members.
Burgum seemed particularly touched when a reporter cited the example of an unidentified nursing home resident so rapidly declining in health his care givers decided to allow him a last family visit so they could say goodbye. After the visit, however, the health of the person dramatically improved.
“Your example is absolutely true,” Burgum said. “There are all kinds of studies that show physical touch makes all the difference when someone is recovering from an illness.”
Burgum suggested the state’s guidelines would likely involve risk assessments by facility and geography, and that any easing of restrictions would be gradually phased in.
With it being summer, Burgum is also hoping that will provide opportunities to reduce risk further.
“Maybe the meeting with loved ones is happening outside in a courtyard,” he suggested.
The state also knows more now and is capable of more now, Burgum added. He believes they can come up with ways to control the spread of coronavirus and still allow visits. Though he also warned that an outbreak might also necessitate stopping visits at some point.
It won’t be just the state coming up with directives for the facilities to follow, Executive Director of the Department of Human Services Chris Jones said. It will be a collaboration of stakeholders working together to develop best practices that take into account the individual capabilities and circumstances of each facility.
Jones, who heads up the state's Vulnerable Population Protection Plan task force, or VP3, plans to have draft protocols for review by Friday, and finalized recommendations by Monday.
Meanwhile, the state has completed COVID-19 tests on residents and staff for 216 of its 218 nursing home facilities. Serial or ongoing testing will likely be part of the ongoing strategy for managing risks at such facilities Jones added.
Burgum, meanwhile, said the state is not just looking at infection control with this initiative. They are delving deeper into the system of care itself.
“After 9/11, flying was different,” the governor said. “And i think long-term care is going to be one of those areas where we see real changes.”
The state is discussing options with Seema Verma, administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to with the goal of getting people out of congregate living facilities altogether.
“Part of the flexibility we are looking for in our discussions with Seema is can we care for people outside of long-term care and still have federal funding follow the individual,” Burgum said.
That would allow families to care for their loved ones instead, and could literally be life-saving, the governor said.
North Dakota reported 63 new cases of coronavirus out of 1,170 newly tested on Tuesday, May 20, a 5.4 percent positive rate. Most of the new cases — 56 — were from Cass County.
The state listed 1,994 total positives so far in its daily report, of which 1,269 have recovered. That leaves 725 active cases.
Burgum said the peak was 739 active cases, 13 days ago, and said the trend has been flat since then.
Two more individuals were hospitalized, bringing the total hospitalizations since the epidemic began to 135. Thirty-two are presently hospitalized.
One more person has died, which brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 45.