North Dakota House, Senate adopt rule requiring masks

Face coverings will be required to be worn by everyone in spaces of the Legislature during its upcoming session.
The House and Senate on Thursday adopted a joint rule for the 2021 Legislature that require everyone in legislative spaces to wear a face mask or shield covering their nose and mouth.
“We need to protect us, our families and our legislative staff, our employees,” said Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, who explained the rules to the House. “And stop and think, what would we do if our front desk is all out with COVID? What would we do if half our clerks couldn’t be here? This operation shuts down.”
Legislative leaders endorsed a mask mandate 8-2 in October. Republican majority leaders on Tuesday reiterated their support for masks, seeing them as key to helping them carry out their business in 2021 and protecting vulnerable lawmakers.
The House and Senate on Tuesday had adopted temporary rules for their organizational session that required masks.
The new joint rule allows lawmakers to lower or remove their face mask or shield while speaking in a floor session, or if they can distance themselves by 6 or more feet in the Legislature’s spaces. They must wear the coverings during floor sessions, as well as 30 minutes before and afterward.
Committee chairmen can require people in committee rooms to mask up, but they may remove the mask if recognized to speak.
Lawmakers also are recommended to assess their health before arriving at the Capitol, and submit to temperature screenings. If their temperature is 100.4 or greater, they must report to their party leader to follow a testing protocol yet to be established.
Most lawmakers wore surgical or cloth masks on Thursday, but some wore clear plastic face shields, neck gaiters or bandannas.
House Speaker Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, reminded representatives and people in the chamber to respect the House’s temporary rules requiring masks for the organizational session.
“You are required to wear masks now and not just have them with you or somewhere on your body. They need to be on your face, so please respect that rule,” Koppelman said.
He also reminded representatives participating remotely to be aware of what they say and do. One remote representative cursed aloud, her voice filling the chamber, when the House chief clerk announced a security sweep Thursday morning.
Lawmakers on Saturday received a memo from their nonpartisan research agency that enforcement of the mask mandate could extend to removal by state troopers, criminal charges or expulsion from the Legislature. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, has said enforcement wouldn’t immediately come to those measures.
The 2021 Legislature convenes Jan. 5 for up to 80 days.