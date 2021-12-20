Four cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant have been confirmed in North Dakota, according to a media release from the North Dakota Department of Health. All of the cases were in someone under the age of 50. None were hospitalized.
Two of the cases are in Ward County, one is in Burleigh and the last is in Cass County. Two of the cases were not linked to any out-of-state travel, reflecting likely community transmission.
Only one of the individuals was unvaccinated. The other three have completed two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but had not yet received booster doses.
“As individuals are planning travel and hold holiday gatherings, it is of increased importance to take precautions to protect the health of those in our communities and of those we love,” ND State Health Officer Nizar Wehbi said. “We encourage citizens to seek out testing before, and after holiday gatherings, and to use protective measures such as social distancing, sanitizing and masks. Those who are sick with any symptoms are urged not to attend gatherings.”
Omicron was first spotted in South Africa and has spread rapidly around the world. The infection rate appears to be much greater with Omicron than with Delta, and cases are rising exponentially in several countries as a result. In the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, for example, cases are doubling every four days, causing travel restrictions and lockdowns in some countries.
Omicron cases so far appear to be mild for those who are vaccinated, but it is too soon to tell how severe the variant is for those who are not vaccinated or who are immunocompromised.
Even if Omicron is less severe, however, its increased infectiousness can still drive a spike in hospitalizations, due to the sheer number of cases occurring all at once.
North Dakota Department of Health Disease Control and Forensic Pathology Section Chief Kirby Kruger said there is concern Omicron will result in more hospitalizations in North Dakota, putting additional strain on what is already a difficult situation in the health care sector.
“Other countries and states where omicron has emerged have shown rapid increases in case reports,” he said in a media release. “Data also indicate that some of the monoclonal antibody therapies may not be effective in treating omicron, which may increase the risk for more people having severe outcomes with an omicron infection.”
Prior infection with COVID-19 appears to be less effective than vaccination, Dr. Wehbi said. Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect against existing variants of COVID-19, including omicron, and slow the spread of the disease.
“Vaccination is critical to protecting the lives and livelihoods of North Dakotans. I choose to be vaccinated and I encourage all North Dakotans to take this important measure to reduce the risk to personal health and the health of others,” Wehbi said. “If you have already completed your primary series, getting a booster has been shown in early studies to provide important protection against this variant.”
Laboratory tests suggest booster doses do help rejuvenate COVID-19 antibodies to around 70 percent effectiveness, Immunization Director Molly Howell said.
“Early data from the United Kingdom is showing that a booster dose with mRNA vaccine and vaccination after infection will increase protection against infection and likely serious disease due to Omicron. Everyone ages 16 and older are recommended to receive a booster dose,” she said.
North Dakota Health officials continue to urge people to continue observing social distancing and other CDC recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19, to help protect vulnerable populations, including those who are immunocompromised and/or unvaccinated.
These measures include:
• Stay home if you feel sick or have any suspicious symptoms
• Test for COVID-19 if you have any respiratory symptoms or a fever
• Self isolate for 10 days if you have COVID-19
• If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19, test twice, once immediately after the exposure and then again five to seven days after the exposure. You should quarantine until you have definitive results.
• Avoid large crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces
• Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others.
• Wear a mask if you cannot social distance, or if you are indoors in a public space
• Wash hands frequently