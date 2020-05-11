Nationwide, the Trump administration wants all states to test all residents of and people who work in long-term care.
North Dakota is ahead of the game on that one. It has already tested 174 of its 218 long-term care facilities in the state. The remaining 44 are in the process of being scheduled, although the governor added that three facilities, one in Fargo and two in Minot, have refused testing.
“We will be well ahead of the national goal of having everyone tested in long-term care by the end of May 15,” Burgum said.
The surveillance testing uncovered two asymptomatic cases at Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Tammra Peterson, administrator told the Williston Herald that information has helped the center better protect its other residents.
Right now the nexus of COVID-19 infections appears to be Cass County, which has over half the active confirmed cases in the state. Gov. Burgum indicated he believes the outbreak is tied to nursing home facilities.
There are several large facilities in Cass County, Burgum pointed out, each having large numbers of residents and employees.
“Two hundred of the Cass County cases are related to long-term care residents and workers,” Burgum said.
It’s an issue that is not just vital to nursing homes in the county, however. An estimated 10,000 people are commuting daily to the county from surrounding counties for work.
Burgum has directed more testing to be focused in The governor also issued executive orders allowing schools to open for summer school, what he described as a “soft opening.”
Schools will be required to keep groups to less than 15, along with several other protocols intended to help prevent transmission of coronavirus.
Burgum said that will give the state an opportunity to learn how schools can open and manage with a smaller, but still significant number of students, in preparation for re-opening in the fall.
North Dakota’s governor and Gov. Jared Pollis of Colorado have both been invited to the White House for a meeting with president Donald Trump on Wednesday, Burgum said. If the meeting proceeds as planned, the daily briefing for COVID-19 will move to Thursday.
Burgum said it is likely the conversation will include the economy, as well as highlights of North Dakota’s successful efforts at containing the virus.
The state is now third in the nation in terms of its testing per capita, closing in on New York for second place, and the number of its active cases have been kept low despite a light touch in terms of stay-home orders.
The state is also pursuing treatment strategies that are on the cutting edge of knowledge about COVID-19, including convalescent COVID-19 blood plasma from recovered patients and, more recently, enough Remdesiver to treat 50 patients.
The drug was donated by Gilead. While it is not a cure, ir was given emergency authorization after preliminary clinical trials showed a 31 percent faster recovery rate for COVID-19 patients taking it than a patients given a placebo.
Burgum said the state would use this donated treatment for its most serious patients.
North reported 27 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, May 12, and 54 more recoveries. That’s dropped the number of active cases in the state for the fourth day running, Burgum said.
Three more individuals have died since Friday, two individuals in their 90s from Cass County and one in his 40s, also from Cass County. All of them had underlying health conditions.
Burgum said while case numbers are declining, following CDC guidelines to remain socially distant, wash hands often, and wear a mask while in situations where social distancing is difficult is still very important.
“It does still matter that we still practice this,” Burgum told the Williston Herald. “Particularly if you have family members in an age group over 65 or have underlying health conditions, it is super important. We know that this disease can lead to death, so again we want to protect those people.”