North Dakota Game and Fish is closing its offices across the state beginning at noon central time due to coronavirus health concerns. The closure, prompted by an executive order by Gov. Doug Burgum, will continue through April 6.
This includes the district office in Williston, as well as the main headquarters and district/lab offices in Bismarck, and district offices in Devils Lake, Dickinson, Jamestown, Harvey and Riverdale.
Outdoor recreational facilities, including boat ramps accessible on the Missouri River and the departments 229 wildlife management areas remain open.
The main telephone line at department offices will be staffed, although most Game and Fish staff will work remotely during business hours, Monday through Friday.
District game wardens will continue to conduct daily patrols as regularly scheduled.
All hunting and fishing license purchases, boat registrations, and lottery applications may be conducted online as usual. The moose, elk, bighorn sheep application deadline will remain March 25. Applicants can apply online or call 1-800-406-6409.
Many department resources are available online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.
For questions, email the Game and Fish office at ndgf@nd.gov. You can also connect follow Game and Fish on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.