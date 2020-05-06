North Dakota has identified two asymptomatic cases of coronavirus in residents at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to administrator Tammra Peterson.
The tests at Bethel were conducted Sunday, May 3 for both staff and residents. It was done as part of routine surveillance the state is implementing to spot asymptomatic coronavirus cases as early as possible in congregate settings, and isolate them.
The state did 338 tests in all, Peterson said. The analysis is not yet complete, so the total number of positive cases is not yet certain. The results will take about two days to finalize.
“I cannot extend enough gratitude to Gov. Burgum and the team from the North Dakota Department of Health,” Peterson said. “I cannot say enough positive things about doing the testing we had on Sunday, because we had no symptomatic residents or staff at this time. Without that testing we would not know this, so I want to say my gratitude.”
Knowing about these cases will help protect other residents, Peterson said. Bethel has, following North Dakota Department of Health Guidelines, already designated a floor with dedicated staff for COVID-19 patients, to isolate them from the remaining residents.
Individuals who are over the age of 65 or who have underlying health conditions appear to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than other populations, according to the latest data available from the Centers for Disease Control.
“We are also working with the Department of Health strike team, and we are gathering data for them,” Peterson said.
Bethel had placed visitor restrictions and other, state-recommended protocols in place starting on March 12 to try to prevent coronavirus getting into its facility, and has continued to follow them.
On March 25, staff also began wearing surgical masks, and those residents who could also began to wear cloth masks once the CDC recommended it. Cloth masks can cut the transmission of coronavirus by blocking micro droplets from the wearer, who could turn out, as in this case, to be an asymptomatic carrier of the disease.
Peterson said families have been very supportive throughout the pandemic, though the restrictions have been hard for residents and their loved ones. The facility has implemented electronic visitation using Facetime, Skype and Zoom. Friends and families have also found other ways to connect creatively.
Birthday ‘parade’
For example, one family put together a birthday “parade” for a resident by driving around the facility in their vehicles. And students from Trenton came to decorate the outside of windows. There have also been some children who come to play tic tac toe with the residents using the windows of the facility.
“People can be very inventive in situations like this,” Peterson said.
Chris Jones, director of North Dakota’s Department of Human Services, said the rapid response team will work with nursing homes that have positive cases to determine whether positive patients can be isolated at the facility, with dedicated staff who do not serve any non-positive residents.
“We also go through their PPE supply,” he said, referring to personal protective equipment, “And we go through their cleaning supplies.”
The approach for congregate living facilities is becoming more enmeshed with the state’s overall testing strategies, Jones added.
“Ultimately, the way this gets in is through an outside individual,” he said. “So it’s important to test the staff on a regular basis and build up our muscle that way.”
Each congregate living situation will be evaluated on a case by case basis that takes into account not only the capabilities of the facility, but the health status of others living there.
North Dakota reported 57 new cases of coronavirus out of 2,211 tests during its daily briefing on Wednesday, May 7. That’s a positive testing rate of 2.6 percent.
There are still 1,800 tests backlogged due to a shortage of consumable laboratory testing supplies. Some of those results could include drive-through testing conducted in Williston on Monday.
An event Tuesday for surveillance testing had to be canceled, due to the lack of consumable laboratory materials.
Despite that, Wednesday’s report reflected a new record as far as number of tests.
North Dakota’s increased testing capacity continues to pull the state’s rate of positive cases downward — but the number of active cases has nonetheless continued to rise. The state added a net 28 active cases to its tally on Wednesday, and 22 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 710.
The disparity may reflect the fact that early testing was limited to those who had travel or contact history with known cases. Subsequent testing also actively pursued areas with known positive cases. Testing capabilities now allow surveillance testing of those without symptoms or contact history, many of whom are more likely to test negative for the disease.
Still rising
Hospitalizations are now at 32, the highest to date, and the state also reported six more fatalities on Tuesday, bringing its death toll to 31 so far.
The six deaths included a woman in her 90s from Grand Forks, the first death in that community. There was also a woman in her 90s and two men in their 90s from Cass County, as well as a woman in her 100s and a man in his 50s. All had underlying health conditions.
Burgum announced a new task force that will focus more resources on the Red River Valley area, where the number of active cases exceeds the state’s average.
The team includes West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, Cass County ‘Commission Chairman Chad Peterson, as well as State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte, North Dakota Chief Operating Officer Tammy Miller, ND Department of Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones, Fargo Planning Department Nicole Crutchfield, and Fargo Cass Public Health Emergency Preparedness Regional Coordinator Doug Murphy.
The team will coordinate with representatives of Clay County, Minnesota and the state of Minnesota, as there are communities that lie across the state’s borders. The goal will be to drop the rate of active cases back down to state averages.
The governor announced a new daily testing location in downtown Fargo, where there is both a full-time clinic and a homeless shelter. The location is near mass transit, making it easier for populations that could have had difficulty accessing the Fargo Dome for mass testing. These include homeless residents and those without an automobile, but also workers in the downtown area who may have limited time to access testing during the day.
Burgum also announced new guidance for school districts that want to plan graduation ceremonies. These range from a low-risk, all-virtual event on up to high-risk ceremonies in a large arena or auditorium.
Those who are in vulnerable populations are advised not to attend any ceremonies in person, North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler said.
She and Burgum advised school district officials to use the state’s guidance and to work with local health authorities to plan ceremonies based on the local risk factors that exist for their communities.
Meanwhile, the state is planning a virtual ceremony to augment local ceremonies.
It will include a keynote speaker and musical selections from Tigirlily, as well as speeches from various state officials.
County fairs, reunions, rodeos and the like remain suspended, Burgum said, until the results of easing restrictions on high-contact businesses are seen. He plans to have additional guidance by the end of next week on large-scale events.