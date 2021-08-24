With the full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, several of North Dakota’s top medical experts are staging forums to urge North Dakotans who are not yet vaccinated to reconsider that choice.
COVID-19 cases in the state have been trending upward lately, as the more contagious Delta variant has become predominant in North Dakota. More than half of these new cases are under age 50.
Since Aug. 1, the number of active cases has risen from 448 to 1,508, a 237 percent increase, North Dakota doctors said during a news conference Monday to discuss FDA's full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine. The 14-day rolling average of test positivity has increased from 3.1 percent on Aug. 1 to 5.7 percent as of Aug. 23, an 84 percent increase.
“Today we report about 105 new cases,” NDDoH Disease Control & Forensic Pathology Section Chief Dr. Kirby Kruger said during the conference. “Sixty-three of them or 60 percent are under the age of 50.”
In the last seven days, the state has had 107 hospitalizations, 28 under age of 50. Only 15 of those 107 cases were breakthroughs, where someone was vaccinated but still got seriously ill. The rest were unvaccinated.
The state has meanwhile vaccinated 314,000 people, NDDoH Immunization Program Director Molly Howell pointed out, with very few side effects experienced. Howell believes that should give people confidence in the safety of the vaccines.
“Our hospitals are not full of fully vaccinated individuals due to the vaccine,” she said.
She and the other doctors expressed hope that FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for people age 16 and older would convince more people in vaccine-hesitant North Dakota to become immunized. The FDA's approval was announced Monday.
“An agency that we’ve trusted for years to look at our biologics, vaccines, went through a thorough review of the data and determined these vaccines are safe and effective,” Howell said.
State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi encouraged those with any questions or concerns about the vaccine to talk about it with their physician.
“Vaccination continues to be the strongest defense against serious illness,” he said. “For those who have been waiting for FDA approval, we encourage you to make an appointment to protect yourself and those whom you love.”
Unvaccinated people face a more serious disease with the Delta variant, Kruger said.
“(It) is as contagious as chicken pox,” he said, adding that unlike the alpha version, Delta has put nearly 2 percent of childhood COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
Children under 12 so far lack a vaccine to protect them, Krueger said. Clinical trials are underway for that age group to establish safety and effectiveness, as well as appropriate dosages, for an emergency authorization. But, in the meantime, that age group’s only protection are the steps the adults around them choose to take.
Meanwhile, the return of school will bring lots of young children together in enclosed spaces, at a a time when RSV and the flu virus will also be circulating.
“On top of that, we know that young adults are not immune to the consequences of COVID-19,” Kruger said. “They face the risk of having long-term COVID-19 symptoms that may include fatigue, memory problems, impaired concentration, and trouble breathing, along with other types of long-term effects.”
Howell urged parents to ensure their children are as up-to-date on all the vaccinations possible, including influenza, to help reduce the risk of potentially deadly co-infections with RSV and/or influenza. Some studies have shown infections with these viruses concurrent with COVID-19 can cause much more serious illnesses to occur.
“Those who are eligible, which is everyone 12 and older who does not have a contraindication, meaning a severe allergy to COVID vaccination, is recommended to be vaccinated,” she said. “And it’s especially important for pregnant women, those who are immunocompromised, and the elderly, and everyone around them to be vaccinated.”