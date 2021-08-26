North Dakota doctors continued to beat the drum for more COVID-19 vaccination, amid rising cases of coronavirus which they said are now predominantly due to the more contagious Delta variant.
“Today we have 2,006 active positive cases,” said state epidemiologist Benjamin Schram said during the conference Thursday, Aug. 26. “That’s the largest since the end of our previous peak in January.”
In the last two weeks, there have been 526 Delta variant cases spread across the state. Five of those people have died, while 47 were hospitalized. Out of those 526, only 21 were vaccinated. None of the vaccinated people were among those who died or were hospitalized.
Reinfections and breakthrough infections are something that is still being studied, Schram said, but certain trends are emerging.
“In a recently published MMWR, which is Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, published by the CDC, researchers found that the unvaccinated (but previously infected) were associated with a 2.34 times odds of reinfection compared to those who were fully vaccinated,” he said. “This shows that even in those people who were previously infected, vaccination offers a significant level of protection.”
In the UK, meanwhile, a study showed the odds of reinfection with a Delta variant was 1.46 times the odds of an Alpha variant reinfection.
“This shows evidence that natural immunity for Delta is lower compared to even another variant of concern,” he said. “With Delta being the primary variant in circulation in North Dakota and the surrounding region, this shows the need for vaccination to enhance the immunity, even for those who were previously infected.”
Relying on natural immunity is not only less effective, he added, it's more dangerous, "ue to the potential for serious illness and long term side effects, like a reduced lung capacity or even loss of taste."
“We have vaccines that have been proven to be safe and effective," he said. "And I encourage you to talk to your doctor if you do still have any concerns. They will be able to give you an appropriate assessment of the vaccine and your health.”
Dr. Paul Carson, with North Dakota State University, said he has had many people ask whether vaccines will protect against the Delta variant.
While there has been some erosion in the rate of effectiveness sin preventing symptomatic cases of COVID-19 in those who are vaccinated, the rates for prevention of serious disease needing oxygen and hospitalization remains high.
Prior to Delta, vaccines appeared to prevent symptomatic infections at a rate somewhere between 87 to 92 percent. Post-Delta, that has dropped to as low as 41 percent in Israel to as high as 80 percent in the UK and Canada. But, when you look at the incidence of deaths or serious disease requiring oxygen or hospitalization, the rates of effectiveness still range from 75 to 96 percent.
Effectiveness is also now lower for people who are elderly or immunocompromised when it comes to preventing symptoms. But for preventing hospitalizations in elderly vaccinated people, the numbers are around 84 percent.
The reasons that the vaccines effectiveness is declining are being studied, Carson said. Among possibilities, it could be the length of time since the vaccines were given, or there could be something about Delta.
Carson also warned against common mistakes when interpreting statistics. Comparing the percentage of vaccinated versus unvaccinated in overall COVID-19 infections, for example, is a common error called the base rate fallacy.
In countries where a large number of people are vaccinated, the overall number of COVID cases might well have more vaccinated people than unvaccinated. But to understand actual risks, you'd have to look at attack rates in each group.
In Israel, for example, where 90 percent are vaccinated and 10 percent are not, there have been times when the percentage of overall COVID cases were higher for vaccinated than unvaccinated. But when you look at the attack rates for each pool, it’s more like a 7 percent chance for a vaccinated person versus a 50 percent chance of landing in the hospital for those who are unvaccinated.
Carson pointed to data from LA County showing those who are vaccinated had a 29 times less chance of being hospitalized than those who are not. A different study that looked only at those 60 and up still showed 9 times better odds for the vaccinated versus unvaccinated of remaining out of the hospital.
“You are far, far better off being in the vaccinated group,” Carson said.
North Dakota’s stats show only a .0333 percent rate of vaccinated individuals being hospitalized per 100,000, Immunization Surveillance Coordinator Jenny Galbraith said, which she added does match what hospitals are reporting out.
“As of yesterday (Wednesday, Aug. 26), we had 53 active hospitalizations, and out of that 51 of those were not fully vaccinated,” she said.
There have been 19 breakthrough COVID-19 cases where a vaccinated individual died. With 300,000 some vaccinations in the state, Galbraith said that translates to a rate of .006 percent. The vast majority of the state's deaths have all been unvaccinated people.
With Delta being as contagious as chicken pox, Carson said he expects everyone who is unvaccinated to get the Delta variant this year or the next. Delta has led to more hospitalizations in younger age groups.
“So you’re really making a choice to take the vaccine versus take the virus,” he said. “And you know the math is just, we’ve gone over this before, the math is overwhelmingly in favor of the benefits of taking the vaccine, as opposed to taking your risks with the virus. If people aren’t vaccinated and contemplating it, I would urge them to do it sooner rather than later.”
For those who do get the Delta variant, Carson added that monoclonal antibodies — the same treatment that Donald Trump received while he was president — can shorten the risk of hospitalization and death by 70 percent.
Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell meanwhile explained that to prescribe that, individuals need a test confirming a COVID diagnosis. For the treatment to have maximum effect, the test needs to be done as soon as symptoms appear.
“Don’t wait to get tested,” she said.