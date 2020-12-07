The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has reported its first COVID-19 related inmate death.
The individual, in his 60s, tested positive on Nov. 16, was admitted to a Bismarck hospital due to progression of symptoms on Nov. 25, and died Friday, December 4.
"The department will not be releasing this individual’s name or medical records in order to protect the private health information of the resident," a news release reads. "We extend our condolences to the individual’s family."
As of Friday, Dec. 4, there were 37 active cases among ND DOCR residents and 24 active cases among ND DOCR staff. Total tests administered since March is over 18,000 for residents and nearly 17,000 for staff. For more data and information regarding COVID-19 within the ND DOCR, please visit https://www.docr.nd.gov/covid-19-information.