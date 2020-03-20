Loan payment for the North Dakota Development Fund have been suspended for 30 days, effective March 19.
The North Dakota Development Fund Board voted to suspend all payments for both principal and interest on all outstanding North Dakota Development Funds in response to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, crisis.
“Commerce and the NDDF Board are committed to assisting North Dakota companies with all the tools we have available,” said Josh Teigen, head of investments and innovation at Commerce. “Suspending payments is a step we can take to support our existing businesses, and ensure our local economy is able to remain resilient during this uncertain time.”
NDDF is administered by the North Dakota Department of Commerce. It offers several flexible financing options for new or expanding primary sector businesses in North Dakota. The funding is available through several programs to meet economic needs specific to the state’s communities.