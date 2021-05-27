As many North Dakotans begin to plan travel, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) wants to remind citizens of COVID-19 travel recommendations and testing resources.
Travel recommendations
The NDDoH recommends individuals delay travel until fully vaccinated. Those who are not fully vaccinated and choose to travel should follow the CDC’s recommendations for unvaccinated people. Vaccine information and testing information can be found online at www.health.nd.gov/togther.
All travelers, even those who are fully vaccinated, will be required to wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth entirely while using public transportation services such as planes or trains, and while in transportation hubs such as airports or stations.
While traveling, please follow all state and local recommendations and requirements, including those pertaining to mask wearing and social distancing. To assist travelers with understanding travel restrictions, guidance, and resources at their destination location, the CDC has developed a travel planner tool.
After travel, citizens are asked to self-monitor, isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms of COVID-19. In alignment with CDC guidance, individuals do NOT need to get tested or self-quarantine if they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 in the past three months.
Testing resources
If you are traveling out of state and need to be tested for COVID-19, contact a community testing event, a local public health unit, a federally qualified health center, or a pharmacy that provides testing. North Dakotans can find COVID-19 testing locations online at www.health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
At your testing site, please tell the staff that you are testing for travel purposes and what type of test you require for your destination. Travelers need to know and understand what testing and result documentation is required by their destination. Contact your airline or travel agent for requirements. Test results will be available 48 to 72 hours after testing.
Individuals who need access to their test results should go to the travel page on the NDDoH website (www.health.nd.gov/covidtravel) to complete the travel survey. This survey is monitored seven days per week from 8 a.m.- 9 p.m., Central time. Results will be provided as soon as they are available.
The NDDoH cannot provide a result copy for a test processed at another lab or for a test ordered/collected by a health care provider.
The results hotline for Rapid Antigen test results is 701-204-6664. The results hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. The results hotline will be available on Memorial Day.
The NDDoH public health hotline 866-207-2880 will be closed Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. The public health hotline will resume regular hours Tuesday, June 1, 2021.