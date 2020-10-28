The North Dakota Department of Commerce has announced the second round of the Economic Resiliency Grant — also known as the Hospitality ERG.
Because of continuing need, the second round of the grant will focus on reimbursing hospitality businesses that were directly affected by Executive Order 2020-06. This includes all restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and similar on-site dining establishments.
Additionally, the grants will focus on businesses affected by the closures, such as theaters, music and entertainment venues, and professional production companies that support major venue meetings and events.
The state's Commerce Department has a pool of about $54 million for the Hospitality ERG to support more than 3,000 food service, drinking establishment, entertainment venues and professional production companies operating in North Dakota.
The money can be used to reimburse eligible entities for costs in operations, such as payroll, rent, utilities, personal protective equipment, technology; and other expenses that comply with federal guidelines.
Applicants may receive up to $25,000 and eligible entities with multiple locations may receive up to $75,000. A max of $25,000 will be allowed per location. Grant recipients are required to comply with ND Smart Restart protocols.
Applications are expected to open the week of Nov. 16 and will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding will be approved if the application meets all criteria and funding is available. Additional information will soon be available at belegendary.link/ERG.